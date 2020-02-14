The weekend is finally here, and Netflix is adding new titles to its ever-expanding streaming library. Given that this weekend will likely be spent with significant others as couples celebrate the most romantic day of the year, the streamer is keeping additions relatively light this weekend, with just four new titles headed to the streaming library.

With the new titles ranging in genre, the streamer is being sure to make at least one addition perfect for Valentine’s Day. Just days after adding the highly-anticipated To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel film, Netflix will be adding another romcom, along with titles perfect for those not a fan of that specific genre.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Cable Girls: Final Season’

Netflix’s Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls is returning for its fifth and final season on Friday, Feb. 14.

Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929.

Season 5 will find Lidia returning to Spain in an attempt to find her daughter with the help of her close friends, all while they deal with the consequences of the civil war.

‘Isi & Ossi’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day and following on the heels of the debut of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Netflix is stocking a brand new romcom in its streaming library.

Set to land on the streamer on Friday, Isi & Ossi tells the humorous tale of 20-year-old Isi, a billionaire’s daughter who lives in posh Heidelberg fakes a relationship with 23-year-old Osi, a cash-strapped boxer who lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim. Beginning to date solely as a means for personal gain – Isi needs to coere her parents into letting her pursue her culinary dreams and Osi needs her money to finance a boxing match – they soon find their fake relationship spiraling into emotional chaos.

The film stars Lisa Bicardi, Christina Hecke, Pegah Ferydoni, Dennis Mojen, and Ernst Stötzner. It is written and directed by Oliver Kienle.

‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’

Shaun the Sheep is back and in a race to help an alien in the BAFTA nominated sequel to the 2015 cinematic debut, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, the film finds Shaun the notorious sheep befriend LU-LA, an alien stranded on earth after her ship crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, sparking a UFO frenzy. Immediately connecting with the friendly extraterrestrial, Shaun and LU-LA set off on a roadtrip to find her lost spaceship, unaware of the sinister alien-hunting agency on their trail.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Starship Troopers’

An infantry unit is taking the battle to the alien planet of Klendathu after a species of fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires in the 1997 film Starship Towers.

The film is directed by Paul Verhoeven and starsCasper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Clancy Brown, Seth Gilliam, Patrick Muldoon, Michael Ironside, and Rue McClanahan.

Starship Troopers, a sci-fi adventure film, will be available for streaming on Saturday, Feb. 15.

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately for subscribers, this weekend will see more titles leaving the streaming giant than being added, as Netflix will be getting rid of six titles.

Leaving 2/14/20:

District 9

Leaving 2/15/20:

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

What else was added this week?

Although this weekend’s additions are on the lighter side of things, they join eight others that were made throughout the week.

Avail. 2/11/20:

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

Avail. 2/12/20:

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/20:

Dragon Quest Your Story – NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL