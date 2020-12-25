Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 25)

Christmas is officially here, and Santa is dropping a long list of titles in Netflix's streaming library this weekend to celebrate. As people wake up Christmas morning and gather around the Christmas tree, they will notice the first of what will be a total of 8 new titles added to the library this weekend. Most of these new additions will be Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions encompass a wide range of genres and include everything from Shonda Rhymes' highly-anticipated Bridgeton series to the third installment of the Norwegian action-comedy film series Asphalt Burning. Given that this weekend will see family members spending plenty of time together, the streamer has also made sure that this weekend's new titles include plenty of family-friendly options, with several new debuts coming to the Netflix Family lineup. Of course, given that this is Christmas weekend, it's also worthy to note that you can get yourself in the holiday spirit by taking a gander at Netflix's full holiday lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here, that includes dozens of festive titles perfect for the season. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Bridgerton' Two years after it was confirmed to be in the works, Bridgerton is finally coming to Netflix, marking Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series. Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the series is set in the competitive world of Regency London high society as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, makes her debut onto the marriage market. The series will also follow the romantic entagnlements of the other Bridgerton children, with the series described as "a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all." Bridgerton, set to debut on Friday, Dec. 25, stars Phoebe Dyvenor, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. prevnext

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara' Netflix is gearing up for Season 3 of its animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto's son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. After heading to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio in Season 2, Echo will be leading the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past as Ms. Nowhere and Gary go MIA in the Sahara. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Sahara will be available for streaming on Saturday, Dec. 26. prevnext

'Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3' Season 3 of Go! Go! Cory Carson is driving its way into Netflix on Saturday. The series first premiered in January of this year, with Season 2 debuting in February, and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. In Season 3, Cary Carson will be embarking on even more adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson. prevnext

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again: In the Zone' Ms. Frizzle and her class will be ringing in the new year with a mission when Netflix debuts its newest Netflix Family addition, The Magic School Bus Rides Again: In the Zone. The newest addition to the beloved children's franchise will find Ms. Frizzle and her students traveling back in time, hour by hour, to save their beloved bus, making it the longest New Year's Eve ever. Available for streaming on Friday, In the Zone is the latest addition to Netflix's The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which is the streamer’s reboot of the classic '90s series, though it follows Ms. Fizzle's younger sister, Fiona Fizzle, as she takes the wheel on the science-fueled educational lessons. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/26/20:

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) – NETFLIX FILM

DNA – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/27/20:

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 12/25/20:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Leaving 12/27/20:

Fifty (2015) Unfortunately, given that the month is coming to an end, Netflix is preparing to part ways with more than just the two titles mentioned above. Before the month is up, the below listed titles will also be exiting, meaning that this would be a great weekend to fit in a final watch before they disappear for good. Leaving 12/28/20:

Lawless (2012) Leaving 12/29/20:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) Leaving 12/30/20:

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 12/31/20:

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) prevnext