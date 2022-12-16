Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 16)

The Netflix streaming library is being stocked with new titles this weekend. Following this week's additions of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery and Last Change U: Basketball, among many others, Netflix is set to grow its content catalogue with 11 new additions. The roundup of new titles includes 10 Netflix original series and films, including the debut of the streamer's new competition series Dance Monsters and the return of Paradise PD. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/16/22

A Storm for Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – NETFLIX FILM

Cook at all Costs – NETFLIX SERIES

Far From Home – NETFLIX SERIES

Private Lesson – NETFLIX FILM

The Recruit – NETFLIX SERIES

Summer Job – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/18/22

What's leaving this weekend? While the streaming library suffered a few losses this week when everything from Black Ink Crew New York Seasons 3-4 and Seasons 12 and 25 of The Challenge exited the content catalogue, Netflix subscribers will not have to say goodbye to any titles this weekend. With several days still left in the month, though, there are still a few scheduled exits. Leaving 12/27/22

Instant Hotel: Season 1 Leaving 12/28/22

Shrek the Musical Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

