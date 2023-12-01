Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 1)
'Taken,' 'She's the Man,' and 'Wonder Woman' hit Netflix this weekend.
December is officially here, and Netflix is spreading the holiday cheer by stocking its content catalogue full with new offerings. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add 28 new titles from its December 2023 content list, a mix of licensed titles, including some fan-favorite films, and Netflix original series and films, such as Season 2 of Sweet Home and the premiere of May December.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'May December'
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 1
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After their relationship ignited a tabloid saga two decades ago, Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) now lead a seemingly perfect suburban life. Their domestic bliss is disrupted when Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a famous television actress, arrives in their tight-knit community to research her upcoming role as Gracie. As Elizabeth ingratiates herself into the everyday lives of Gracie and Joe, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing long-dormant emotions to resurface. In May December, director Todd Haynes (Safe, Carol) explores one of the great talents of the human species: our colossal refusal to look at ourselves."
'Sweet Home: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A world where desire turns monstrous. The Green Home survivors and Hyun-su each fight to survive in new places, while other beings and mysterious phenomena emerge. New desires and more struggles unfold in this Netflix series."
'Welcome to Samdal-ri'
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 3
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "After a scandal shakes her world, a hot shot photographer takes an unexpected detour from the demanding life in Seoul and makes a spontaneous return to her long-avoided Jeju Island hometown."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 12/1/23
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Avail. 12/3/23
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix may be taking things slow on the departing titles front for a good portion of this month, but things will quickly change. Although no titles are set to exit the library throughout the first several days of December, beginning Dec. 14, a mass exodus of content will begin. Titles set to depart this month include 8 Mile, Anchorman, Mission: Impossible, Us, and Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, among many others.prevnext
What was added this week?
Avail. 11/27/23
Go Dog Go: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/28/23
Comedy Royale (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Like a K-Drama (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Onmyoji (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Verified Stand-Up – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/29/23
American Symphony – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/30/23
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Switch – NETFLIX FILM
Hard Days (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Obliterated – NETFLIX SERIES
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES