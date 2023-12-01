Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 1)

December is officially here, and Netflix is spreading the holiday cheer by stocking its content catalogue full with new offerings. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add 28 new titles from its December 2023 content list, a mix of licensed titles, including some fan-favorite films, and Netflix original series and films, such as Season 2 of Sweet Home and the premiere of May December.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.