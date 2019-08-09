Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library this weekend with a little something for every genre lover. This weekend, subscribers will be able to press play on a handful of new titles that span several different genres, including some for the youngsters, a few selections to help make you laugh, and even a little investigative journalism.

Among the nine titles set to be added are the third season of GLOW, the premiere of a former Nickelodeon series spinoff, and even a new season of a beloved The CW series.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Cable Girls: Season 4

Netflix’s Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls is returning for its fourth season on Friday, Aug. 9.



Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929.

Set amid sweeping social changes in 1931, Season 4 will see the girls entangled in a murder mystery, which they must work together to solve before one of them is sentenced to death.

The Family

Netflix is introducing viewers to The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C., in its newest original series The Family.



The five-part docuseries follows investigative journalists as they work to expose The Fellowship, a group that “believes the separation of church and state is unnecessary, and political affiliation is irrelevant.” The docu-series features “unprecedented participation from members of the organization” and the “sophisticated, successful tactics its affiliates use to influence policy-making around the globe.”



The docuseries, available for streaming on Friday, is directed by Jesse Moss and executive produced by Alex Gibney.

GLOW: Season 3

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Sin City in Season 3 of GLOW.



Set in the 1980s, the popular Netflix original series follows a group of misfit women who reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The series is inspired by the real-life 1980s show GLOW. Season 3 will follow the ladies as they become headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where they realize “Sin City is much more grind than glitter.”

Along with the return of Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, Season 3 will also see Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis joining the cast as recurring character Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.



GLOW Season 3 steps into the streaming ring on Friday.

The InBESTigators

Four kids are on the case and tackling their neighborhood’s biggest mysteries in new Netflix series The InBESTigators, which is headed to the streaming library on Friday.



The Australian children’s comedy series follows Maudie, an inspiring private investigator who gathers a group of other kids, including Ezra, Ava, and Kyle, to create a detective agency. Operating out of the granny flat in Ezra’s backyard, they set about solving the most pressing mysteries and vlog about it along the way.



The series stars Abby Bergman, Anna Cooke, Aston Droomer.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Rocko’s Modern Life may have gone silent on Nickelodeon in 1996, but it is returning to Netflix in a big way. On Friday, new Netflix series Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling debuts.



The Netflix family series follows Rocko, who returns to O-Town after 20 years in space, but conforming to modern life where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, and touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis is more difficult than they anticipate.



The animated series stars Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, and Charlie Adler.

Sintonia

Netflix is taking viewers into the streets of São Paulo in new Brazilian Netflix original series Sintonia. The series explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo’s capital through three characters’ perspectives – Doni, Nando, and Rita, all of whom grew up together in the same favela and who rely and support one another as they attempt to achieve their dreams.



Written and directed by Guilherme Quintella, Duda Almeida, and Thays Berbe with Pedro Furtado as the head-writer, the series stars Christian Malheiros, MC Jottapê, and Bruna Mascarenhas.

The six-episode first season will be available for streaming on Friday.

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

The next adventure of fun-loving wild pony Spirit, Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales, is hitting Netflix on Friday.



The series is a spinoff of Spirit Riding Free, the animated Netflix original that is based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. It follows wild mustang Spirit, who meets Lucky, a young girl who recently moved to the countryside, and the wild adventures they get into.



Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales features bite-sized stories, inspiring songs, and big adventures.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The above titles aren’t the only ones making their way to the streaming giant this weekend. Beginning on Friday, two more beloved titles will be available for streaming, joining the list of titles made available throughout the week.



Avail. 8/9/19:

iZombie: Season 5

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1



Unfortunately, the new slate of titles set to be added to the streaming library this weekend means that some titles have to go. Thankfully, this weekend will only see the loss of a single title. On Sunday, Aug. 11, No Country for Old Men will be making its departure from Netflix.