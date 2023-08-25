Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 25)

August is winding to a close, and with it, Netflix's list of new titles for August 2023. The streamer has already stocked dozens of new TV series and movies this month, and after bringing subscribers several new titles throughout the week, Netflix will mark the final weekend of the month by dropping two all-new titles, both of which are Netflix originals. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Killer Book Club' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret. Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim.... or the killer."

'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library may be remaining intact this weekend, but that doesn't mean that will last. On Aug. 31, the streamer is set to give the boot to several titles as it makes room for the September 2023 list, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below titles. Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle