Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 25)
Get ready for the premieres of Netflix original titles 'Killer Book Club' and 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.'
August is winding to a close, and with it, Netflix's list of new titles for August 2023. The streamer has already stocked dozens of new TV series and movies this month, and after bringing subscribers several new titles throughout the week, Netflix will mark the final weekend of the month by dropping two all-new titles, both of which are Netflix originals.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Killer Book Club'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 25
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret. Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim.... or the killer."
'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 25
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix's streaming library may be remaining intact this weekend, but that doesn't mean that will last. On Aug. 31, the streamer is set to give the boot to several titles as it makes room for the September 2023 list, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below titles.
Leaving 8/31/23
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/22/23
LIGHTHOUSE (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Swamp Kings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Avail. 8/23/23
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/24/23
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES