Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 18)

Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to grow its content catalogue with the arrival of four all-new titles, and all of them are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's roundup includes everything from. The new Netflix film 10 Days of a Bad Man to the debut of the Netflix Family title The Monkey King.

'10 Days of a Bad Man' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Harmless, self-sacrificing, trustworthy, virtuous, moral and... what's the use of being a good person? If you've never done anybody harm your entire life, can you say you're really a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person? "Ten days": a series that will be adapted into three films from the book trilogy, as a whole will be telling the story of Sadik turning from an ordinary person into an anti-hero, while looking for an answer to these major questions. While Sadik changes from good to bad, from bad to indifferent, those who cross his path get their share from the quakes in his life and none of them manage to stay as clean and innocent as their first day."

'Love, Sex and 30 Candles Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart."

'Mask Girl' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker by day who is insecure about her appearance and a live-streamer by night who covers up her face with a mask, as she becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident and undergoes a dramatic turn of events."

'The Monkey King' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 18

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey's greatest foe of all -his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library is remaining completely intact this weekend, with no series or films scheduled to exit. However, before the month is over, the streamer will give the boot to several currently streaming titles. Leaving 8/24/23

Jobs Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle