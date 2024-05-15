Jack Quaid and Titus Welliver Star in Audible Original Supernatural Heist Thriller 'The Safe Man' (Exclusive Clip)

Audible has unveiled one of its newest audio dramas, The Safe Man, starring Jack Quaid and Titus Welliver. The series is described as a "riveting detective story, nail-biting heist thriller and supernatural mystery," based on a story of the same name by #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly.

Set against a background of eerie Floridian tropics, Audible's The Safe Man reimagines Connelly's 2012 short story as a heart-pumping, spine-tingling audio drama. Check out a sneak peek clip from the series, featuring both Quaid and Welliver, below.

"When Brian Holloway (Quaid) was hired by famous horror author Paul Robinette (Welliver) to crack an antique safe in his home, he had no idea what he was about to encounter," reads a synopsis of the series. "Opening that safe door unleashed something sinister – something that continues to haunt him. But what exactly? And can whatever slipped through that threshold be stopped?"

"Plagued by a series of disturbing supernatural encounters, chilling prophecies, and a criminal investigation into a missing girl," the synopsis adds, "Brian begins to realize that he is inexplicably linked to the eternal, and that he must defy fate if he has any chance of saving the most important person in his life."

The Safe Man begins streaming on May 16, only on Audible.