Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library this weekend with a handful of new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.

This weekend is proving to be a big one for the streaming platform when it comes to original content, with 12 of the total 13 titles being added all Netflix originals. Among the most highly anticipated additions this weekend are docuseries, love stories, and even one title that has already garnered its fair share of controversy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Netflix subscribers will be taken to Asia in the latest installment of Netflix’s 72 Dangerous Animals docuseries, which will see some of the deadliest creatures on the planet, all wielding different deadly weapons, go head-to-head.



Subscribers can find out which deadly creature is crowned the fiercest in Asia when 72 Dangers Animals: Asia is made available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 10.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Netflix is promising to keep you laughing this weekend with the Friday addition of Demetri Martin: The Overthinker.



The Netflix special, recorded at the Moore Theater in Seattle, sees “overthinker” Demetri Martin doing what he does best – overthinking. In the hour-long segment, Martin contemplates everything from doughnut holes to dogs, sports bars, and even he alphabet’s most aggressive letters and more.

Insatiable

On Friday, Netflix’s most controversial series in recent months will debut.



Insatiable, starring Debby Ryan as high school student “Fatty Patty,” tells the story of a high severely bullied high school student who, after having her jaw wired shut due to an injury inflicted by one of her peers, undergoes a drastic weight loss and returns as a “former fatty” with a vendetta against her bullies.



The series has been widely criticized by social media users and critics alike and has even prompted a petition to have it pulled before it airs. However, Netflix has defended the series.

Million Pound Menu

In Netflix’s latest food endeavor, two restaurateurs will have the opportunity to impress the paying public and a panel of investors when they open their own pop-up eateries. With three days to get their pop-ups up and running and successful, they will attempt to prove to investors that their million-dollar idea is worth the investment.



Already being compared to popular competition series on Food Network, Million Pound Menu is hosted by Fred Sirieix.



Million Pound Menu will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 10.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

In Netflix’s newest film, set in 1946, London-based writer Juliet Ashton travels to the island of Guernsey, which was German-occupied during WWII, after exchanging letters with residents there and learning that a literary society on the isle survived the war. Despite already being a relationship, she finds herself falling for one of the residents once she arrives.



The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

A reboot of the popular 1980s cartoon series and a collaboration between Netflix, DreamWorks Animation Television, and World Events Productions, Voltron: Legendary Defender follows the adventures of the Paladins in a fictional universe where energy can be used to power vehicles and magic.



Season 7, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the Paladins facing the hard truth that their planet is not how they left it.

What Else is Being Added This Weekend?

The streaming giant is being sure to stock its library this weekend, adding a handful of other TV series, movies, and Netflix originals along with the titles above.



Avail. 8/10/18:

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

La casa de las flores

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Zion



Avail. 8/11/18:

No Country for Old Men

What’s Leaving

Unfortunately, the addition of new titles means that Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to several others. This weekend, the streaming platform will be parting ways with a total of two titles.



Leaving 8/10/18:

St. Vincent



Leaving 8/12/18:

For a Good Time, Call…