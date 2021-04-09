Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 9)

Netflix is making sure its streaming library stays stocked with fresh titles for its subscribers. After adding a handful of new titles throughout the week, the streamer is keeping the momentum going this weekend, bulking up its content catalogue with five new additions. The new titles include three Netflix originals, keeping in line with the company's push in recent years to roll out even more original programming. The new additions, which will begin popping up in the library on Friday, join several others that were made to help kick start the month of April. As the streamer began winding down its March additions, it unveiled its full April 2021 lineup. That list includes a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton, the return of one of Netflix's biggest reality series, more than just a few titles for the youngest subscribers, and several brand new true crime docuseries looking at everything from a '90s art heist to the murder of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald. You can view the full list of titles by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?' Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of the 1999 award-winning play Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? is headed to the streaming library on Friday, April 9. The film follows Gülseren, who was born in Istanbul in 1948. Set in the backdrop of the up and down changes of the society she lives in, the film follows Gülseren as she navigates "loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change." Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? was directed by Andaç Haznedaroglu and stars ilmaz Erdogan, Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan, Devrim Yakut, Merve Dizdar, Ushan Çakir, Bora Akkas, and Bülent Çolak. prevnext

'Night in Paradise' After first premiering at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in September 2020, Netflix's South Korean Netflix Original drama film Night in Paradise is finally hitting the streaming library. Set to be available for streaming on Friday, follows Tae-Soo, who flees to Jeju Island following the murder of his sister and nephew as he to leave his gang. With a target on his back, he meets, Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life. Night in Paradise is written, directed, and produced by Park Hoon-Jung. The film stars Uhm Tae-goo as Park Tae-goo, Jeon Yeo-been as Jae-yeon, Cha Seung-won as Executive Ma, Lee Ki-young as Kim Nong-mil, Park Ho-san as Gang Boss Yang, and Cho Dong-in as Jin-sung. prevnext

'Thunder Force' Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are teaming up to become an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo in Netflix’s new comedy film Thunder Force. Directed by Ben Falcone, the film follows childhood friends Lydia and Emily, a scientist who has created technology that grants ordinary people superpowers, who reunite. After accidentially taking the formula, the two must pair up to take on the new villain known as "The King" to save Chicago. Thunder Force will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

'The Stand-In'

“His career in shambles, a reclusive movie star hires her stand-in to go to rehab for her, not expecting how much the look-alike will relish the role.”

Starring: Drew Barrymore, Michael Zega, T.J. Miller

Avail. 4/10/21 prevnext

'Diana: The Interview that Shook the World' “This illuminating documentary examines the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic death and the tense, dramatic week leading up to her funeral.” Note: Diana: The Interview that Shook the World is set to drop on Netflix on Sunday, April 10. Currently, there is no placeholder for the title on the streaming platform and it is possible the release may be pushed back following the Friday passing of Prince Philip. prevnext

What else is being added this week? On Sunday, Honey: Rise Up and Dance will be exiting the streaming library. The 2018 film, about an aspiring street dancer who practices in Atlanta's underground dance scene to take her skills to the next level, will be the only title leaving the streamer this weekend, though several other titles are set to exit later this month. Leaving 4/12/21:

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 Leaving 4/13/21:

Antidote Leaving 4/14/21:

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard Leaving 4/15/21:

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant prevnext