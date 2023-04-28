Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 28)
April comes to a close this weekend, but before Netflix begins rolling out fresh titles from its May 2023 content list, the streamer is making a few final additions from its April 2023 list. This weekend, Netflix will add three new titles to the streaming library. Along with a single licensed title, Season 6 of InuYasha, both AKA and King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, both Netflix originals, are set to premiere.
'AKA'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 28
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "In this intense action thriller, a special ops agent goes undercover within a criminal organization and unexpectedly befriends the boss's young son."
'InuYasha: Season 6'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 28
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "Suddenly finding herself in feudal Japan, schoolgirl Kagome teams up with half-demon Inuyasha to retrieve the scattered shards of a sacred jewel."
'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 28
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles."
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to just one title. On Friday, all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead depart. Several other titles are set to exit by the end of the month.
Leaving 4/30/23
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/25/23
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/26/23
The Good Bad Mother - NETFLIX SERIES
Kiss, Kiss! - NETFLIX FILM
Love After Music - NETFLIX SERIES
Workin' Moms: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/27/23
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Matchmaker - NETFLIX FILM
The Nurse - NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES