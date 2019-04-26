Netflix is closing out the month of April and welcoming in May with a full streaming library.

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming service will be bulking up its streaming options, adding a total of eight new titles to its library to give fans something to keep them occupied during the rainy springs months. The additions will join the dozens of other titles added to the streaming service throughout the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Protector: Season 2

One man will embark on a quest to save his city from an immortal enemy in Season 2 of Netflix original series The Protector.



The series, created by Binnur Karaevli and directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral and Gönenç Uyanık, follows young shopkeeper Hakan, who, after discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, finds his world turned upside down after he’s tasked with protecting his city of Istanbul Turkey.



Season 2 of the series, set to debut on Friday, April 26, will see Hakan and the Loyal Ones continuing to protect Istanbul as they attempt to thwart the Immortals’ plans to destroy the city.

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

The early death of American blues singer, songwriter and musician Robert Johnson will be investigated in the latest installment of ReMastered, a Netflix original documentary series that investigates high-profile events of those in the music industry.



Johnson, who was mostly known within the small musical circuit in the Mississippi Delta and only rose to prominent fame following his death, died on August 16, 1938, at the age of 27 on unknown causes. His poorly documented life and death made him something of a legend, with some believing that he sold his soul to the Devil at a local crossroads in exchange for musical success.



ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads will be available for streaming on Friday.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

She-Ra will face new obstacles in the second season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.



The streaming service’s reboot of the ’80s series follows teenage Princess Adora, who was raised by Hordak, the ruler of the Planet Etheria, who after finding a magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra the Princess of Power, leads a rebellion against Hordak, who rules Planet Etheria with an iron first, and his Horde.



Season 2 of the series, available for streaming beginning on Friday, will see Adora and the Princess Alliance training to get stronger as Catra and the Horde are on the move. Meanwhile, Hordak will make a push for victory and She-Ra will face a new test.

Street Food

Netflix is setting out to make mouths water this weekend with the debut of its new food-center series Street Food.



Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, the series, from the creators of Chef’s Table, will take subscribers to the streets of the most vibrant cities in the world, introducing them to the various street foods that make each city unique. Season 1 will see viewers globetrotting across nine different countries across Asia, including Singapore and India, giving viewers the change to ” discover the stories of the people who create the flavorful dishes.”

The Sapphires

Netflix is bringing Australian musical comedy-drama film The Sapphires to its streaming service on Friday.



Directed by Wayne Blair, the film tells the story of four Australian Aboriginal girls who, after being convinced to travel to Vietnam to tour for U.S. troops under their stage name as The Sapphires, see their careers take off and likewise learn love, friendship, and war.



Based on the 2004 stage play of the same name, The Sapphires made its world premiere at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and won a number of awards, including the 2013 AACTA Award for Best Film.

Yankee

Jumping on the success of Narcos: Mexico, Netflix is bringing yet another drug boss original series, Yankee.



Directed by Carlos Carrera (The Crime of Padre Amaro), the Spanish-language series featuring telenovela star Pablo Lyle follows a young man from the U.S., who, while running from the police, crosses the into Mexico and becomes a drug lord.



Yankee will be available for streaming on Friday.

American Honey

One girl will leave her trade her dull life in Oklahoma for the alcohol, drug and sex-filled road trip with a raucous band of traveling magazine sellers in American Honey.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Saturday, April 27, the 2016 film follows Star, a teenage girl who runs away with a traveling sales crew to escape her troubled home in Oklahoma. Traveling across the American Midwest selling subscriptions door-to-door, she finds her place within the group and adjusts to their lifestyle of hard-partying nights, law-bending days and young love.

Señora Acero: Season 5

Señora Acero is headed to Netflix on Sunday, April 28.



The popular American telenovela, which first debuted in 2015, follows Sara Aguilar Bermúdez six years after the death of her husband Daniel Philips, who was killed by the drug cartel for stealing millions of dollars. Widowed, Sara begins dealing drugs herself to provide for her family.



Season 5 of the series sees Sara coming face to face with El Capi and Junio forcing the hospital surgeon to confess what he did to Sara after realizing that he’s in cahoots with El Indio.