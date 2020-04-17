Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is bulking up its ever-expanding streaming library this weekend with a handful of brand-new titles. Beginning on Friday, the streaming service will be rolling out a total of eight new TV series and Netflix original series and films ranging in a variety of genres and providing plenty of hours of hooking content to keep subscribers dry during the rainy days of spring.

Joining a number of other additions rolled out during the week, the new additions are almost entirely original series. That fact is unsurprising given the streamer’s promise to spend $17.3 billion this year in content, which is up from $15.3 billion in 2019, according to Variety. Meanwhile, as the new titles are stocked in the streaming library, a few others will be getting tossed out, as two titles will be taking their last bow at the streamer.

‘Betonrausch’

Netflix is depicting the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany in its newest film, Betonrausch, or Rising High. Set to premiere on Friday, April 17, the Netflix original written and directed by Cüneyt Kaya and stars David Kross, Frederick Lau, and Janina Uhse.

Based on true events, the film depicts the story of Viktor Stein, Gerry Falkland, and banker Nicole Kleber, who managed to accumulate a massive amount of wealth in a short period of time. As their money accumulates, they get sucked deeper and deeper into a web of lies, fraud, and deceit, eventually losing sight of reality and what is truly important to them.

‘#blackAF’

Kenya Barris’ life is getting the small screen treatment in Netflix’s latest single-camera sitcom, #blackAF.

Set for a Friday debut on the streamer, the mockumentary is loosely based on Barris’ life and his “irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture.” The series follows a fictionalized version of Barris’ family “trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.”

The series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones as his wife Joya, along with Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr., who portray Kenya and Joya’s children.

‘The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2’

Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk are back in action in Book 2 of The Last Kids on Earth. Based on the New York Times bestselling series of the same name by Max Brallier, the Netflix family series follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers living anything but average lives. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the group lives in a decked-out treehouse where they spend their time playing video games, feating on candy, and, just as every kid does, battling zombies.

Season 2, set for a Friday debut, will find the group setting out to find missing zombies, reclaiming their town, and maybe even scoring a seat at the cool table. The series is voiced by Nick Wolfhard as Jack Sullivan, Charles Demers as Dirk Savage, Montserrat Hernandez as June Del Toro, and Garland Whitt as Quint Baker.

‘Sergio’

One man will be pushed to his physical and emotional limits in Netflix’s newest biographical drama, Sergio. Inspired by a true store and slated for a Friday debut, the film tells the story of United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, who, in 2003, took on a special assignment in Baghdad amid escalating global tensions. Meant to be brief, the assignment is sent into a life-or-death struggle after a bomb blast causes the UN headquarters to collapse.

Sergio had its world premiere at Sundance in January. The film is directed by Greg Barker and stars Wagner Moura as Sérgio Vieira de Mello, Ana de Armas as Carolina, Garret Dillahunt as William von Zehle, Brían F. O’Byrne as Gil, Will Dalton as Andre Valentine, Clemens Schick as Gaby, and Bradley Whitford as Paul Bremer.

‘Too Hot to Handle’

Netflix is taking social distancing to a whole new level in its latest addition to its reality TV content. Following on the success of Love is Blind and The Circle, Too Hot to Handle brings together ten singles from around the world on a tropical paradise. While the get together could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, if they want to cash in on the $100,000 prize, they will have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops.

The eight-episode first season is set to debut on Friday. Contestants include Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Haley Cureton, Harry Jowsey, Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke, Matthew Smith, Nicole O’Brien, Rhonda Paul, and Sharron Townsend.

What else is being added this weekend?

Making sure that it’s content catalogue is filled with fresh content, Netflix will be making three other additions this weekend.

Avail. 4/17/20:

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) – NETFLIX FILM

Legado en los huesos – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/18/20:

The Green Hornet

Unfortunately, the new additions come at a bit of a cost, as three others will be leaving the streamer by weekend’s end. That means that subscribers should get their final watches in before the below titles disappear for good.

Leaving 4/17/20:

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20:

The Longest Yard

What was added this week?

The new additions join several others that were made earlier in the week. Beginning on Monday, Netflix stocked nine new titles by Thursday. This means that Netflix subscribers have a total of 17 new titles added this week to choose from for their next binge.

Avail. 4/14/20:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20:

The Innocence Files – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/16/20:

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms