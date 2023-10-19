Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023
Hulu's lineup is growing in November with the arrival of 'Quiz Lady,' 'Wild Crime' Season 3, and plenty of festive titles.
Hulu is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. Although the new month is still a few weeks away, and the streamer is still busy stocking titles from its October 2023 content list, Hulu has already unveiled its full list of movies and TV shows that are set to be added to its lineup in November 2023.
Next month, Hulu will be going heavy with its original programming, bringing subscribers a mix of all-new and returning original series. Completely new to subscribers will be the comedy Quiz Lady, starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as sisters on a journey to pay off debt by winning game shows. The streamer will also debut the serial drama Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's book of the same name, and A Murder at the End of the World. Hulu will also drop new seasons of fan-favorite originals including Wild Crime, The Artful Dodger, and Spellbound.
November will also offer plenty of festive streaming options, with numerous holiday titles arriving next month. Denise Richards's movies A Christmas Frequency and Reporting For Christmas, both of which Hulu acquired, will drop next month, along with plenty of classics, such as Elf, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and Miracle on 34th Street (both the 1947 and 1994 versions).
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in November 2023.
Nov. 1 - Nov. 5
Nov. 1
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
GirlInterrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer
Nov. 2
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Christmas Frequency
A Country Christmas Story
Becoming Santa
Christmas Ever After
Christmas Love Letter
Every Day is Christmas
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Merry Liddle Christmas
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Reporting For Christmas
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
Nov. 3
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
Nov. 4
Kids Vs. Aliens
Nov. 5
God's Time
Nov. 6 - Nov. 10
Nov. 6
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
Nov. 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Nov. 8
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
Nov. 9
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League
Mavka: The Forest Song
Nov. 10
Fool's Paradise
One True Loves
Nov. 11 - Nov. 15
Nov. 11
Central Intelligence
Nov. 13
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
Nov. 14
FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Nov. 15
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle
Journey To The West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut
Red Cliff
What Just Happened
White Bird In A Blizzard
Nov. 16 - Nov. 20
Nov. 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
Nov. 17
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
Black Ice
Nov. 20
Spellbound: Season 1B
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider
Nov. 21 - Nov. 25
Nov. 21
Obituary: Complete Season 1
Nov. 22
FX's Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
Nov. 23
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
Master Gardener
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
Nov. 24
Consecration
Life of the Party
Nov. 26 - Nov. 30
Nov. 26
Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series
Nov. 28
Katak the Brave Beluga
Nov. 29
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 2
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
Nov. 30
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy
Five Star Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride