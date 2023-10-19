Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2023

Hulu is giving subscribers plenty to be thankful for in November. Although the new month is still a few weeks away, and the streamer is still busy stocking titles from its October 2023 content list, Hulu has already unveiled its full list of movies and TV shows that are set to be added to its lineup in November 2023.

Next month, Hulu will be going heavy with its original programming, bringing subscribers a mix of all-new and returning original series. Completely new to subscribers will be the comedy Quiz Lady, starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as sisters on a journey to pay off debt by winning game shows. The streamer will also debut the serial drama Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's book of the same name, and A Murder at the End of the World. Hulu will also drop new seasons of fan-favorite originals including Wild Crime, The Artful Dodger, and Spellbound.

November will also offer plenty of festive streaming options, with numerous holiday titles arriving next month. Denise Richards's movies A Christmas Frequency and Reporting For Christmas, both of which Hulu acquired, will drop next month, along with plenty of classics, such as Elf, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and Miracle on 34th Street (both the 1947 and 1994 versions).

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in November 2023.