Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2023

March is almost here, and Hulu is getting ready to roll out a fresh slate of content! As the streamer makes the final additions from its February 2023 content list, which has already included titles like Snowfall Season 6 and Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3, Hulu is looking ahead to a new month, officially unveiling its full list of upcoming March 2023 titles.

Next month will be a big one for the Disney-backed streamer and will begin with a sequel that has been 40-years in the making. On March 6, Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II, a sequel series to the 1981 parody movie History of the World: Part I, will debut. The four-night comedy event stars Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, and more. Other Hulu originals heading to the streaming in March include Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned, Boston Strangler, the FX-produced Great Expectations, and the musical-comedy Up Here. With the 2023 Oscars just around the corner, Hulu will also give subscribers the chance to view Triangle of Sadness, the Swedish satire that's nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award.

