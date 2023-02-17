Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2023
March is almost here, and Hulu is getting ready to roll out a fresh slate of content! As the streamer makes the final additions from its February 2023 content list, which has already included titles like Snowfall Season 6 and Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3, Hulu is looking ahead to a new month, officially unveiling its full list of upcoming March 2023 titles.
Next month will be a big one for the Disney-backed streamer and will begin with a sequel that has been 40-years in the making. On March 6, Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II, a sequel series to the 1981 parody movie History of the World: Part I, will debut. The four-night comedy event stars Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, and more. Other Hulu originals heading to the streaming in March include Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned, Boston Strangler, the FX-produced Great Expectations, and the musical-comedy Up Here. With the 2023 Oscars just around the corner, Hulu will also give subscribers the chance to view Triangle of Sadness, the Swedish satire that's nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in March 2023.
March 1 - March 3
March 1
Wreck: Complete Season 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Anastasia (1997)
Anonymous (2011)
Another Earth (2011)
Armored (2009)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
At Any Price (2013)
Baby's Day Out (1994)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
Commando (1985)
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
The Departed (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Glory (1989)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hitman (2007)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
The Ides Of March (2011)
In Her Shoes (2005)
In The Cut (2003)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rio (2011)
The Shack (2017)
The Shape Of Water (2017)
Self/Less (2015)
Siberia (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Son Of God (2014)
Takers (2010)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Third Person (2014)
The Town (2010)
Unstoppable (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
The Wife (2018)
March 2
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
Bobby Flay: Special
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Next Exit (2022)
March 3
Gulmohar (2023)
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
Waiting... (2005)
March 6 - March 8
March 6
History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
March 7
Rabbit Academy (2022)
March 8
Among the Shadows (2019)
March 9 - March 10
March 9
Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
The Inhabitant (2022)
March 10
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
FX's New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
Watcher (2022)
March 12 - March 15
March 12
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream
March 13
On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
The Oscars
March 15
My Family: Series Premiere
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
Ryan's World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
Bad Therapy (2020)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Changeland (2019)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
In The Fade (2017)
Serena (2014)
Wetlands (2017)
You Laugh But It's True (2011)
March 16 - March 20
March 16
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
Intervention: Complete Season 3
The Killing: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
I Think We're Alone Now (2018)
Official Competition (2021)
There There (2022)
March 17
Boston Strangler (2023)
Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
Rubikon (2022)
Summit Fever (2022)
March 20
Inu-Oh (2021)
March 22 - March 24
March 22
Rūrangi: Complete Season 2
March 23
The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
Call Jane (2022)
March 24
Up Here: Complete Season 1
The Estate (2022)
Philomena (2013)
March 26 - March 31
March 26
FX's Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
March 28
Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 29
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 30
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
Hunt (2022)
March 31
Killing Gunther (2017)