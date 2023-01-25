Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2023

January is quickly drawing to a close, and Hulu already has its sights set on February 2023. Next month, the streamer is set to make dozens of new TV series, films, and Hulu originals available for streaming, expanding its already impressive streaming library that is known for titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders In the Building, and How I Met Your Father.

Among the dozens of titles headed to the Hulu library next month will be new episodes of Snowfall. The Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Michael Hyatt-starring crime drama is set to return for its sixth and final season. February will also see Hulu putting an increased focus on true crime. Debuting throughout February will be the first season of Taiwan Crime Stories, a new series that explores four true-life incidents as it seeks to "dive into Taiwan's dark underbelly," Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, and Killing County. Meanwhile, both Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Animaniacs will drop their third and final seasons.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in February 2023.