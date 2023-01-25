Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2023
January is quickly drawing to a close, and Hulu already has its sights set on February 2023. Next month, the streamer is set to make dozens of new TV series, films, and Hulu originals available for streaming, expanding its already impressive streaming library that is known for titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders In the Building, and How I Met Your Father.
Among the dozens of titles headed to the Hulu library next month will be new episodes of Snowfall. The Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Michael Hyatt-starring crime drama is set to return for its sixth and final season. February will also see Hulu putting an increased focus on true crime. Debuting throughout February will be the first season of Taiwan Crime Stories, a new series that explores four true-life incidents as it seeks to "dive into Taiwan's dark underbelly," Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, and Killing County. Meanwhile, both Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Animaniacs will drop their third and final seasons.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in February 2023.
Feb. 1 - Feb. 4
Feb. 1
Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
Sherman's Showcase: Season 2B
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
All The King's Men (2006)
Amour (2012)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Bad Reputation (2018)
Brown Sugar (2002)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
Cow on the Run (2021)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It's Complicated (2009)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Pride (2007)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
The Secret Scripture (2016)
Shock and Awe (2017)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Watch (2011)
Water for Elephants (2011)
The Waterboy (1998)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
Feb. 2
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
I'm Totally Fine (2022)
Feb. 3
Killing County: Complete Docuseries
Burn (2019)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Jungle (2017)
Feb. 4
Project Legion (2022)
Feb. 7 - Feb. 10
Feb. 7
Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
Feb. 8
Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Feb. 9
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil: Special Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
Piggy (2022)
Feb. 10
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
Feb. 13 - Feb. 15
Feb. 13
Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
Feb. 15
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
A Long Way Down (2014)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
The Seat Filler (2004)
Feb. 16 - Feb. 20
Feb. 16
The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
Feb. 17
Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control: Series Premiere
Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Game of Love (2022)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
Feb. 18
Hold Your Fire (2021)
Feb. 19
Slayers (2022)
Feb. 20
American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
Feb. 23 - Feb. 28
Feb. 23
National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
Feb. 24
Bruiser (2023)
211 (2018)
A Million Little Pieces (2018)
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Spin Me Round (2022)
Feb. 26
Iron Mask (2019)
Feb. 28
The Book Thief (2013)