Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2023

Summer is nearly here, but Hulu's content catalogue may make you want to stay inside. With May nearly behind us, the Disney-backed streaming service is gearing up for a big month of streaming that will bring new series, films, and Hulu originals to subscribers with just the click of a button.

While Friday, May 26 saw a purge of titles from the streamer – including Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon, among others – as part of cost-cutting measures that also impacted Disney+, the Hulu content catalogue is set to be replenished on June 1 with the arrival of dozens of titles new to Hulu. Set to drop on the first of the month is everything from Queen Sugar Season 3 to The Day After Tomorrow, The Goonies, St. Elmo's Fire, and even all five Twilight films. June will also be abig one for original titles, with the second season of the critically acclaimed hit series The Bear arriving, as well as the Eva Longoria-directed biopic Flamin' Hot, which will also stream on Hulu amid recently confirmed plans to combine Hulu content and Disney+ content on one app for U.S. subscribers. Meanwhile, The Full Monty, FX's sequel series to the Oscar-winning British comedy, will debut, along with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 and Cruel Summer Season 2.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in June 2023.