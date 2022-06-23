Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2022
June is quickly coming to an end, and with July just around the corner, Hulu is prepping for a month filled with stellar additions. As the streamer continues to add the remaining titles from its June 2022 content list, Hulu this week unveiled the complete list of titles set to arrive in the streaming library next month, and there are more than enough options to keep subscribers entertained all summer long!
Hulu will kick off July on a strong note with the premiere of the dark fantasy action comedy film The Princess, starring romcom favorite Joey King as a strong-willed princess who winds up locked in a tower after she refuses to refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed. Along with new debuts, July will also see the return of several fan-favorite, with American Horror Stories returning for its second outing, the animated comedy Solar Opposites debuting its third season, and What We Do in the Shadows returning for its fourth season, which will first air on FX on July 12. Hulu will also be stocking the controversial fourth and final season of BBC America's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring series Killing Eve, which concluded in April with a series finale that sparked a scathing response from author Luke Jennings.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in July 2022.
July 1
The Princess (2022)
Are You the One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
Rupaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 Hours (2010)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Because I Said So (2007)
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
Billboard Dad (1999)
Black Knight (2001)
Bogus (1996)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Bride Wars (2009)
Cadillac Records (2008)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Contraband (2012)
Death Race (2008)
The Descendants (2011)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
First Knight (1995)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Godsend (2004)
The Gospel According to André (2017)
Heist (2001)
Hysteria (2012)
Independence Day (1996)
Insidious (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumanji (1995)
Knock Knock (2015)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
The Last Circus (2010)
The Last Days on Mars (2013)
Legend of the Guardians: the Owls of Ga'hoole (2010)
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines (2006)
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)
Little Richard (2000)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Milk (2008)
Money Train (1995)
Nim's Island (2008)
Passport to Paris (1999)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2009)
Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Radio (2003)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
School Daze (1988)
Sexy Beast (1999)
The Sitter (2010)
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 the Streets (2008)
Step Up 3d (2010)
Switching Goals (1999)
Talladega Nights: the Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Taxi (1998)
Te Presento a Laura (2010)
That's My Boy (2012)
The Tourist (2010)
Urban Legend (1998)
Urban Legends: the Final Cut (2000)
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
The Watch (2012)
The Wave (2015)
What's Love Got to Do With It (1993)
Working Girl (1988)
July 2 - July 6
July 2
Asking for It (2021)
July 5
Ginger's Tale (2020)
July 6
Maggie: Complete Season 1
July 7 - July 10
July 7
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Ultrasound (2021)
July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
Minamata (2022)
July 9
Gold (2021)
July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
July 11 - July 15
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
Curious George (2006)
July 12
Missing: Complete Season 1
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Series Premiere
The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
July 14
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons: Complete Documentary Series
Everything's Trash: Series Premiere
Room 203 (2022)
July 15
Cooks Vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
Centurion (2010)
Filth (2013)
Hobo With a Shotgun (2011)
I'm Still Here (2010)
Ragnarok (2013)
Sex, Guaranteed (2017)
Venus and Serena (2012)
Viva (2015)
July 17 - July 19
July 17
The Hater (2022)
July 18
The Cursed (2021)
July 19
Aftershock (2022)
July 21 - July 25
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere
Milkwater (2020)
You Are Not My Mother (2021)
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me (2021)
July 24
Topside (2022)
July 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
July 26 - July 31
July 26
Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere
July 29
Not Okay (2022)
The Americans: Complete Series
Hatching (2022)
July 31
A Day to Die (2022)
Client 9 (2010)