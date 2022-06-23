Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2022

June is quickly coming to an end, and with July just around the corner, Hulu is prepping for a month filled with stellar additions. As the streamer continues to add the remaining titles from its June 2022 content list, Hulu this week unveiled the complete list of titles set to arrive in the streaming library next month, and there are more than enough options to keep subscribers entertained all summer long!

Hulu will kick off July on a strong note with the premiere of the dark fantasy action comedy film The Princess, starring romcom favorite Joey King as a strong-willed princess who winds up locked in a tower after she refuses to refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed. Along with new debuts, July will also see the return of several fan-favorite, with American Horror Stories returning for its second outing, the animated comedy Solar Opposites debuting its third season, and What We Do in the Shadows returning for its fourth season, which will first air on FX on July 12. Hulu will also be stocking the controversial fourth and final season of BBC America's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring series Killing Eve, which concluded in April with a series finale that sparked a scathing response from author Luke Jennings.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in July 2022.