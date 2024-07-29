Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2024

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As it makes a few final additions this month, including the Futurama Season 12 premiere, the Disney-backed streamer teased what's to come in the weeks ahead, revealing the complete list of TV shows, movies, and originals arriving in August 2024.

August will give subscribers plenty to get excited for, with two of Hulu's most popular titles officially set to return. On Aug. 12, the popular adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites returns for its fifth outing. It will be followed a few weeks later by the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders In the Building, this season seeing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) heading to Los Angeles as they tackle an all-new investigation. All-new to Hulu will be the streamer's Hulu's Dance Moms reboot, Dance Moms: A New Era, which follows dance coach Glo Hampton and her students at Studio Bleu.

On the licensed content front, one of the year's biggest movies will finally find a streaming home, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes set to make its streaming debut on Aug. 2. Other titles joining Hulu's content catalog next month include Fool's Gold, Horrible Bosses, Maid in Manhattan, several Night at the Museum films, Tron: Legacy, and more. August will also robing ABC News Studios four-part docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, featuring interviews and home videos with over 35 of the show's cast and creators, to the platform.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in August 2024.