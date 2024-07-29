Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2024
'Only Murders In the Building' Season 4 and 'Solar Opposites' highlight the biggest titles coming to Hulu this August.
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As it makes a few final additions this month, including the Futurama Season 12 premiere, the Disney-backed streamer teased what's to come in the weeks ahead, revealing the complete list of TV shows, movies, and originals arriving in August 2024.
August will give subscribers plenty to get excited for, with two of Hulu's most popular titles officially set to return. On Aug. 12, the popular adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites returns for its fifth outing. It will be followed a few weeks later by the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders In the Building, this season seeing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) heading to Los Angeles as they tackle an all-new investigation. All-new to Hulu will be the streamer's Hulu's Dance Moms reboot, Dance Moms: A New Era, which follows dance coach Glo Hampton and her students at Studio Bleu.
On the licensed content front, one of the year's biggest movies will finally find a streaming home, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes set to make its streaming debut on Aug. 2. Other titles joining Hulu's content catalog next month include Fool's Gold, Horrible Bosses, Maid in Manhattan, several Night at the Museum films, Tron: Legacy, and more. August will also robing ABC News Studios four-part docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, featuring interviews and home videos with over 35 of the show's cast and creators, to the platform.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in August 2024.
Aug. 1
Aug. 1
Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461
The Banger Sisters
The Beach
Because I Said So
Brothers Mcmullen
Casino
Drumline
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eragon
Flubber
Fool's Gold
The Full Monty
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
The Guardian
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
I Feel Pretty
In Time
John Carter
Kingdom of Heaven
Knocked Up
Maid in Manhattan
Marley & Me
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
The Mask of Zorro
Midway
Muppets from Space
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
Open Season: Scared Silly
Punch-Drunk Love
Race To Witch Mountain
Rachel Getting Married
Raising Arizona
Random Hearts
Robots
Simply Irresistible
Son-in-law
Stay
Tron: Legacy
Welcome Home
Zero Dark Thirty
Aug. 2 - Aug. 5
Aug. 2
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Aug. 3
Suitable Flesh
Aug. 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Aug. 5
Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
Aug. 6 - Aug. 10
Aug. 7
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Aug. 8
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot : Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake
Epic Tails
Food, Inc. 2
Aug. 9
Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
Greg Warren: The Salesman
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
Chief of Station
Aug. 10
Greta
Aug. 11 - Aug. 15
Aug. 11
Beautiful Disaster
Aug. 12
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
Aug. 13
The Woman King
Aug. 14
Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)
La Chimera
Aug. 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls
Smile
Aug. 16 - Aug. 20
Aug. 16
Accidental Texan
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover)
Immaculate
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)
Aug. 19
OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
Aug. 20
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon
Aug. 21 - Aug. 25
Aug. 21
High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Stress Positions
Aug. 22
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Aug. 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
The Dive
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman
Aug. 24
FX's The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
Aug. 25
The Courier
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
Aug. 27
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking
Aug. 28
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Aug. 29
Gold Medal Families
History's Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
The Duff
Aug. 30
I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water
Trending Now:
-
1Lady Gaga Seemingly Confirms Engagement
-
2Nicole Kidman Offers Rare Remarks About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise When Discussing 'Eyes Wide Shut'
-
3Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
4'House of the Dragon': Vermithor and Silverwing, Explained
-
5How Sandra Bullock Is Doing After Death of Partner Bryan Randall