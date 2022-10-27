As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.

HBO Max will be leaning in heavy to the documentary sphere, with two highly-anticipated series arriving next month, the first being Shaq, a documentary following the rise of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal both as a player and a cultural icon. The streamer will also debut Love, Lizzo, a documentary about the hit singer. Debuting alongside those two titles will be new seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, Titans, and Sesame Street, as well as the streaming debut of See How They Run, the Sam Rockwell-starring mystery movie that premiered theatrically in September. HBO Max will also be getting into the spirit of the holidays, with several holiday titles arriving next month, including A Christmas Story Christmas, Holiday Harmony, and A Christmas Mystery.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in November 2022.