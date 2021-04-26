Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2021

April is on its way out and May is just around the corner. Spring is already here, and with it come a whole group of new movies to check out on HBO Max. The relatively new streaming platform will add a whole new selection of classics on May 1 and will continue adding TV shows and movies throughout the month. May also sees the release of Angelina Jolie's new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which will be the latest Warner Bros. movie to hit HBO Max and theaters on the same day.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is the next film by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and is based on the book by Michael Koryta. The action-thriller stars Finn Little as Connor, a young boy who witnesses the murder of his father near a large forest and is tracked by assassins. Jolie stars as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper who helps Connor survive the wilderness in her lookout tower. Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult, and Jon Bernthal also star. The movie will be released on HBO Max on May 14 and will be available to stream for 31 days at no extra cost for HBO Max subscribers. After that, it will only be available to see in theaters until it is released on home video.

This month also sees the start of the virtual 2021 Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival, which will include new programming on HBO Max. The TCM programming will all be added on Thursday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET. This includes the opening night movie, West Side Story, which will be accompanied by a virtual reunion with Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn. There will also be special tributes to Ali MacGraw, Martin Short, and Danny Glover. Scroll on for the full list of HBO Max programming in May.