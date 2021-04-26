Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2021
April is on its way out and May is just around the corner. Spring is already here, and with it come a whole group of new movies to check out on HBO Max. The relatively new streaming platform will add a whole new selection of classics on May 1 and will continue adding TV shows and movies throughout the month. May also sees the release of Angelina Jolie's new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, which will be the latest Warner Bros. movie to hit HBO Max and theaters on the same day.
Those Who Wish Me Dead is the next film by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and is based on the book by Michael Koryta. The action-thriller stars Finn Little as Connor, a young boy who witnesses the murder of his father near a large forest and is tracked by assassins. Jolie stars as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper who helps Connor survive the wilderness in her lookout tower. Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult, and Jon Bernthal also star. The movie will be released on HBO Max on May 14 and will be available to stream for 31 days at no extra cost for HBO Max subscribers. After that, it will only be available to see in theaters until it is released on home video.
This month also sees the start of the virtual 2021 Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival, which will include new programming on HBO Max. The TCM programming will all be added on Thursday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET. This includes the opening night movie, West Side Story, which will be accompanied by a virtual reunion with Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn. There will also be special tributes to Ali MacGraw, Martin Short, and Danny Glover. Scroll on for the full list of HBO Max programming in May.
May 1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
May 1 (continued)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2-6
May 2:
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3:
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6:
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCMCFF Opening Night), 1961
May 6: TCM Classic Film Festival
This year's TCM Classic Film Festival will be completely virtual, with special programming airing on the network from Thursday, May 6 to Sunday, May 9. There will also be special programming available on HBO Max. Many of the movies added to the TCMFF section will include introductions from TCM hosts, interviews with stars involved in the films, and appreciations from film historians. The "Essentials" movies include All the President's Men, The Best Years of Our Lives, Bullitt, The Maltese Falcon, North by Northwest, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Searchers, A Star Is Born (1954), The Thin Man, Top Hat, and West Side Story. You can find the full lineup at TCM.com.
May 7-9
May 7:
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
May 8:
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9:
Axios (HBO)
May 10-14
May 10:
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13:
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14:
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
May 15-20
May 15:
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19:
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20:
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
May 23-30
May 23:
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25:
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26:
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)