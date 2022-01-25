A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. On Thursday, Jan. 20, and as it began stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer released the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2022.

Next month’s round-up includes the premiere of Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s highly anticipated new game show About Last Night, which will see the couple pitting three celebrity couples against each in a competition to see who knows their partner best. February will also see the Season 2 premiere of Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves. On the film front, subscribers will be able to press play on some big films from 2021, including Nightmare Alley, Cry Macho, Free Guy, The Many Saints of Newark and The French Dispatch, among many others. February, however, won’t just be about new premieres, as the month will also be marked by several season finales, including the finals for the current seasons of hit titles like Peacemaker, The Righteous Gemstones, And Just Like That… and Euphoria.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in February. 2022.

Feb. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

Feb. 2 – Feb.4

Feb. 2

Tacoma FD, Season 3

Feb. 3

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

Feb. 4

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

Feb. 5 – Feb. 9

Feb. 5

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

Feb. 6

Big Trick Energy

Feb. 7

Backyard Bar Wars

Feb. 9

Smiling Friends, Season 2

Feb. 10 – Feb. 15

Feb. 10

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Feb. 11

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

Feb. 13

The Bachelor Winter Games

Feb. 15

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Feb. 16 – Feb. 20

Feb. 16

Off The Air, Season 11

Feb. 17

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Feb. 18

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

Feb. 20

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

Feb. 22 – Feb. 27

Feb. 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Feb. 23

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

Feb. 24

Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 25

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

Feb. 27

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)