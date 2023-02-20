Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2023

The Disney+ streaming library may already be home to a roster of content with titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, but in March, that content catalogue will see even more exciting new additions. After adding everything from Mila in the Multiverse to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the streaming library in February, Disney+ has released its full list of titles arriving in March 2023. Sign up for Disney+, $6.99 per month for 3 mos. Sign up for Disney+ Star Wars fans are in for quite the treat in March. In addition to new episodes of The Bad Batch, the long-anticipated third season of Disney's hit original series The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, premieres. The new season has been more than two years in the making and is arguably one of the most-anticipated arrivals to a streaming service in March. Joining it on the March 2023 roster is the new series MPower, which salutes the Marvel women who have brought iconic heroes to life, both on- and off-screen, as well as the live-action series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in March.

March 1 New Library Titles

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: "Metamorphosis")

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places." Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: "Chapter 17")

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." prevnext

March 3 New Library Titles

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami prevnext

March 8 New Library Titles

Africa's Deadliest (Seasons 2-5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes) Disney+ Originals

MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

""MPower" salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life." Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: "The Outpost")

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places." Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 18")

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." prevnext

March 10 Disney+ Originals

Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)

"Chang Can Dunk" follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5' 8″ Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he'll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family." prevnext

March 14 Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream) prevnext

March 15 New Library Titles

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1-4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1-2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes) Disney+ Originals

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

"Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood's most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution." Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: "Pabu")

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places." Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 19")

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." prevnext

March 17 New Library Titles

Hippo vs. Croc Disney+ Originals

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)

"U2's Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll." prevnext

March 22 New Library Titles

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: "Tipping Point")

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places." Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 20")

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." prevnext

March 24 New Library Titles

Witness Disaster prevnext

March 25 New Library Titles

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3) prevnext

March 29 New Library Titles

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: "The Summit") (Episode 216: "Plan 99" – Season 2 Finale)

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places." Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 21")

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together." prevnext