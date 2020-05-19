Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2020

Ever since launching in November 2019, Disney+ has continued to expand the streaming content available on its platform by dozens of titles every month, and June 2020 is no different. Over the weekend, the recently-launched streaming service unveiled the full list of titles set to be added next month, and it includes plenty of titles to keep subscribers entertained. Some highlights include Artemis Fowl, the first season of Schoolhouse Rock, Tarzan and Tarzan II, and new episodes of some fan-favorite Disney+ originals. The new streaming platform officially entered the playing field in November, quickly proving to be some fierce competition for streaming giant Netflix. Within the first week of its debut, Disney+ gained millions of followers, and Deadline reported in March that nearly 50 percent of U.S. internet users with children under 10 in their households have subscribed to the streaming service. Given that the streamer is home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ originals, those numbers come as little surprise. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month, as compiled by TV Guide and WebWire.

Coming 6/5 Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India Season 1

The Greeks Season 1

Weird but True! Season 1-2

Wild Hawaii Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals Be Our Chef Season, Finale - "The Spectacular"

“In The Spectacular Finale of Be Our Chef two of our families face-off in the final rematch! The families must draw inspiration from their favorite Disney film to create a spectacular treat that could be served in the Disney Parks. But they won’t be making just one – they will need to make 24! One family takes inspiration from Beauty and the Beast to create a colorful dessert. Another family creates a treat inspired by a suggestion from Genie in Aladdin. Mickey Mouse joins in the fun of the Garden Game to show the families how to flip pancakes. They’ll have to catch on quickly if they want to win the Magic Spoon and use the kitchen advantage. The Disney Cruise Line Vacation is on the line and these families will have to impress a lot of people to win the grand prize. They will be judged by some of Disney’s finest chefs – Chef Amanda, Chef Daniel, Chef Douglas, Chef Gregg, and Chef Jean-Marie. It all comes down to this. Who will be the very first winner of Be Our Chef?” Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 106 - "Visualization"

“DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.” Disney Family Sundays, Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"

“The Gubaney family and Amber take get to work on a 101 Dalmatians-inspired project.” One Day at Disney, Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"

“Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park’s top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father’s legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages.” It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

“Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town.” Disney Insider, Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

“Artemis Fowl author, Eoin Colfer, takes Disney Insider on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.”

Coming 6/12 Mighty Med Season 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals Artemis Fowl

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.” It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"

“We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.” Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 107 - "Score"

“Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive.” Disney Family Sundays, Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

“Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends.” One Day at Disney, Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

“Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once in a lifetime moments for parkgoers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.”

Coming 6/19 101 Dalmatians Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Season Finale - "Connections"

“Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.” It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

“Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.” Disney Family Sundays, Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

“The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and Monsters University.” One Day at Disney, Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

“Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.”

Slide 7 Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home Season 3

Tarzan

Tarzan II