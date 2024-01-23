Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2024

As January nears its end, Disney+ is getting ready for a new month of streaming. On Monday, the Disney-backed streamer revealed its complete list of TV series, movies, and originals arriving next month, and February 2024 on Disney+ is all about Marvel and Star Wars. After debuting in theaters in November, the Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris-starring movie The Marvels, the last major film to be released as part of the MCU's phase five, makes its Disney+ premiere this month. The Nia DaCosta-directed film will arrive on Disney+ alongside a new Marvel Studios Assembled documentary about the making of the movie. Meanwhile, MCU fans will also be treated to the second season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Star Wars fans also have plenty to get excited about, as next month will bring with it the third and final season of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch and new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Other February arrivals include Genius: MLK/X, Pixar's "Self, and Iwájú. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in February.

Feb. 2 Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 1 and 2

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy® Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). "Genius: MLK/X" will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement. Pixar's "Self" – Short Premiere

A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, "Self" is the latest from Pixar's acclaimed SparkShorts program.

Feb. 3 Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2 – New Episodes

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Feb. 5 Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

Feb. 7 The Marvels – Premiere

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe. Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere

Take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they tell their experiences making this weird and wonderful film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever. From dance parties to kitten days, the cast and crew had an unforgettable time making the movie. Discover this and more when you dive into "Assembled: The Making of The Marvels."

Feb. 9 Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes

Team Spidey returns for a Third Season to swing in and save the day with their incredible new Web-Spinner suits that allow them to explore exciting new places beyond their friendly neighborhood. Whether it's underwater, the ice cold arctic, an erupting volcano, or even outer space, Spidey and his Amazing Friends continue to provide positive examples of what it means to be a Super Hero. Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 3 and 4

Feb. 13 The Space Race

Feb. 14 Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes) Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes

Set during The High Republic era (approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace) "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Feb. 16 Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 5 and 6

Feb. 20 Operation Arctic Cure

Feb. 21 Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – Premiere Episodes 1-3

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.

Episode 301 "Confined"

Episode 302 "Paths Unknown"

Episode 303 "Shadows of Tantiss"