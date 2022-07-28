Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

A new month means a fresh batch of content is headed to the Disney+ streaming library. As July wound to a close, the streamer unveiled its complete list of August 2022 incoming titles, which promises to grow the existing Disney+ library by dozens of new additions. Already home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals, February will see the Disney+ library expand with dozens of new titles, including Lightyear, which debut din theaters earlier this summer and tells the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond. Another major title headed to the library is Andor, a new series that serves as a prequel to the events of Star Wars: Rogue One. Elsewhere in the month, the content catalogue will grow with additions including a sing-a-long version of The Lion King, the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special, and the new Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

Aug. 3 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel - Premiere

"This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 "Into the Unknown"

"The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold." prevnext

Aug. 5 New Library Titles

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

"Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn's plan quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits -- Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong." prevnext

Aug. 10 New Library Titles

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1) Disney+ Originals

I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

"There's no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up-and getting into trouble-among the stars. I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone's favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods"

"The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled 'docu-series' of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is 'best in snow' without leaving anyone out in the cold." prevnext

Aug. 12 New Library Titles

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II prevnext

Aug. 17 New Library Titles

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2) Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere – Episode 1

"In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 17, 2022." High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 "No Drama"

"The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled 'docu-series' of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is 'best in snow' without leaving anyone out in the cold." prevnext

Aug. 19 New Library Titles

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version) prevnext

Aug. 24 New Library Titles

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Eureka (S1, 4 episodes) Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"

"The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled 'docu-series' of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is 'best in snow' without leaving anyone out in the cold." She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

"In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 17, 2022." prevnext

Aug. 26 New Library Titles

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! prevnext