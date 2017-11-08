Everything Coming to and Leaving Hulu in November

November is only a few days away, and while you are likely still spending your nights binging every horror movie you can in preparation for Halloween, Hulu is ready to get you prepared for the holiday season.

Classic Christmas films like Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze and Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas will help keep you warm and cozy inside as the nights start to get longer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the sleigh bells may be ringing at Hulu, the streaming service is also ready to take you back in time with some series and movies that will bring all the nostalgia. Blossom, D3: The Mighty Ducks, and 13 Going on Thirty will also be new additions next month.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming and leaving Hulu in November.

Coming 11/1

13 Going on 30 (2004)

25th Hour (2002)

5th Kind (2017)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Air up There (1994)

A View to Kill (1985)

Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver (1998)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Alfie (2004)

The Aristocats (1970)

Arizona Bushwhackers (1967)

Ashby (2015)

The Associate (1996)

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Santa (2003)

Barbarella (1968)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beowulf (2007)

Blown Away (1994)

Bound (1996)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells (2010)

Christmas Classics: O’Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Crash (1998)

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze (1995)

Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1999)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket (2016)

Corky Romano (2001)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

D3: the Mighty Ducks (1996)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Delta Farce (2007)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Double Take (2001)

Doug’s First Movie (1999)

Dr. No (1963)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

How to Build a Time Machine (2016)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Journey to Space (2015)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Jungle to Jungle (1997)

Jungle Book – Live Action (1994)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Larger than Life (1996)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Legally Blondes (2009)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Man (2006)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Marrying Man (1991)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Moonraker (1979)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Nixon (1995)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pinocchio (2002)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet American (2002)

The Rescuers (1977)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

The Saint (1997)

Saved! (2004)

Scream (1996)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

She’s All That (1999)

Shopgirl (2005)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

The Spy who Loved Me (1977)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

What’s the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

The World is not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Coming 11/2 – 11/30

Available 11/2

Total Divas: Season 7 Premiere (E!)

The Penguin King (2012)

Available 11/3

Player vs. Player: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Available 11/4

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12 (FX)

Man Seeking Woman: Complete Season 3 (FXX)

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Available 11/5

ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Hannah Montana the Movie (2009)

Life on the Line (2016)

Zero Days (2016)

Available 11/7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Available 11/8

Gadgetgang in Outerspace (2017)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Oddball (2015)

White Haired Witch (2014)

Available 11/10

Bootcamp: Immortals: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Taboo: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Allied (2016)

Austin Found (2017)

The Song (2014)

Available 11/11

Citizen Jane (2017)

Obey Giant: Hulu Original Documentary (2017)

Their Finest (2016)

Available 11/14

Future Man: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Guidance: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Available 11/15

Uncontrollably Fond: Complete Season 1 (DramaFever)

Extract (2009)

Iron Sky (2012)

Parkland (2013)

Still Breathing (1997)

Available 11/16

Gameface: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

There’s…Johnny!: Complete Season 1 (Seeso)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Available 11/19

Baskets: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Man Down (2016)

Available 11/20

Whitey (1980)

Available 11/21

Blossom: Complete Series (ABC)

Marvel’s Runaways: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 11/22

Chicago Med: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Assassin Next Door (2009)

Stander (2003)

Available 11/23

Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5 (FOX)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Available 11/24

Fences (2016)

Available 11/30

Monkey Business (2017)

Person to Person (2017)

Leaving 11/30

A River Runs Through It (1992)

American Loser (2007)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Best Seller (1987)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

The Dark Half (1993)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dr. Strange (2007)

Dying Breed (2009)

Fargo (1996)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Fog (2005)

The Golden Child (1986)

High Tension (2003)

Home Sweet Hell (2015)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

River’s Edge (1987)

Something to Talk About (1995)

Switchback (1997)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2001)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)

Ultraviolet (2006)