Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

As another year closes on the calendar, the Amazon Prime Video streaming library is about to get a little bigger. After stocking dozens of new titles through December 2021, including everything from the biographical drama Being The Ricardos to he sixth and final season of The Expanse, the streamer is getting ready to for a solid start to a new year with the additions of dozens of new titles in January 2022. The Prime Video content will also include new content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free with no Prime membership needed.
Among the new titles headed to the Prime Video library is The Tender Bar. The George Clooney-directed film stars Ben Affleck in an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer and recounts Moehringer’s life growing up in Long Island. Jason Katims’ drama As We See It is also slated to premiere, with the Prime Video library also expanding with the addition of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Over on IMDb TV, the content catalogue will see the additions of (500) Days of Summer, Despicable Me, and even new episodes of Judy Justice.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a look at what’s coming to Prime Video, as well as IMDb TV, in January.
Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 1
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Crazy Heart
Déjà vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words and Pictures
The Missing
Jan. 5 – Jan.12
Jan. 5
Deadly Detention
The Student
Jan. 7
The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie
Jan. 10
Columbiana
Jan. 12
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
Jan 13 – Jan. 21
Jan. 13
The Master
Jan. 14
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)
Jan. 21
As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jan. 28
Needle in a Timestack
IMDb TV – Jan. 1
21
(500) Days of Summer
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Alex Cross
American Psycho
Before Midnight
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cold Pursuit
Cruel Intentions
Despicable Me
Double Take
Fight Club
Ghost in the Shell
I Can Only Imagine
In Time
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Johnson Family Vacation
Labor Day
Meet the Browns
Megamind
Morning Glory
Project Almanac
Puss in Boots
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Rock Dog
Scouts Gide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Knights
The 9th Life of Louis Drax
The Gambler
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The International
The Intervention
The Joy Luck Club
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Nut Job
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Tourist
The Watch
Tombstone
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Why Did I Get Married?
Jan. 10 – Jan. 31
Jan. 10
Nightcrawler
Jan. 13
Final Score
Jan. 17
Damsel
Jan. 24
*Judy Justice – Winter Premiere (IMDb TV Original)
Jan. 31
Won’t Back Down