Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

As another year closes on the calendar, the Amazon Prime Video streaming library is about to get a little bigger. After stocking dozens of new titles through December 2021, including everything from the biographical drama Being The Ricardos to he sixth and final season of The Expanse, the streamer is getting ready to for a solid start to a new year with the additions of dozens of new titles in January 2022. The Prime Video content will also include new content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free with no Prime membership needed.

Among the new titles headed to the Prime Video library is The Tender Bar. The George Clooney-directed film stars Ben Affleck in an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer and recounts Moehringer’s life growing up in Long Island. Jason Katims’ drama As We See It is also slated to premiere, with the Prime Video library also expanding with the addition of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Over on IMDb TV, the content catalogue will see the additions of (500) Days of Summer, Despicable Me, and even new episodes of Judy Justice.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a look at what’s coming to Prime Video, as well as IMDb TV, in January.

Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 1

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Crazy Heart

Déjà vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words and Pictures

The Missing

Jan. 5 – Jan.12

Jan. 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

Jan. 7

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie

Jan. 10

Columbiana

Jan. 12

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

Jan 13 – Jan. 21

Jan. 13

The Master

Jan. 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)

Jan. 21

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jan. 28

Needle in a Timestack

IMDb TV – Jan. 1

21

(500) Days of Summer

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Alex Cross

American Psycho

Before Midnight

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cold Pursuit

Cruel Intentions

Despicable Me

Double Take

Fight Club

Ghost in the Shell

I Can Only Imagine

In Time

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Johnson Family Vacation

Labor Day

Meet the Browns

Megamind

Morning Glory

Project Almanac

Puss in Boots

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Rock Dog

Scouts Gide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Knights

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

The Gambler

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The International

The Intervention

The Joy Luck Club

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Nut Job

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Tourist

The Watch

Tombstone

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Why Did I Get Married?

Jan. 10 – Jan. 31

Jan. 10

Nightcrawler

Jan. 13

Final Score

Jan. 17

Damsel

Jan. 24

*Judy Justice – Winter Premiere (IMDb TV Original)

Jan. 31

Won’t Back Down