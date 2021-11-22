Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2021

The Amazon Prime Video streaming library is expanding! After the streamer filled its content catalog in November with titles including Season 3 of Hanna and the debut of The Wheel of Time, based on the sprawling Robert Jordan fantasy series, it is treating subscribers to even more new additions in December 2021. The Prime Video content will also include new content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free with no Prime membership needed.

Among the titles subscribers can expect to see is the highly anticipated biographical drama Being The Ricardos. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the drama centers on the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The Prime Video library will also be seeing the addition of original titles like With Love, the romantic comedy series written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the sixth and final season of The Expanse, and the Riz Amed and Octavia Spencer-starring sci-fi thriller Encounter. Over on IMDb TV, viewers will be able to press play on everything from Alex Rider Season 2 to the Sarah Hyland-hosted series Play-Doh Squished, and even a new season of UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a look at what’s coming to Prime Video, as well as IMDb TV, in December.

Dec. 1 – Movies

Prime Video Movies

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

IMDb TV Movies

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

American Assassin (2017)

Annie (2014)

Beowulf (2007)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Chef (2014)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Marmaduke (2010)

Masterminds (2016)

Maverick (1994)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Norm of the North (2015)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Phat Girlz (2006)

RED 2 (2013)

Santa Who? (2000)

Selma (2014)

Seraphim Falls (2006)

Taken (2008)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jackal (1997)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Last Song (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walking with Dinosaurs (2013)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

Dec. 1 – Series

Prime Video Series

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

IMDb TV Series

Bewitched S3

Silent Witness S1-21

Dec. 3

Prime Video Movies

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Prime Video Series

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

IMDb TV Series

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 2

Dec. 5 – Dec. 8

Dec. 5

IMDb TV Movies

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Dec. 8

Prime Video Series

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

IMDb TV Movies

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec 9 – Dec. 10

Dec. 9

Prime Video Series

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Dec. 10

Prime Video Movies

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

IMDb TV Movies

Child’s Play (2019)

Prime Video Series

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6



IMDb TV Series

Play-Doh Squished – IMDb TV Original: Holiday-themed Special

Dec. 12 – Dec. 18

Dec. 12

Prime Video Movies

A Christmas Star (2021)

Dec. 16

Prime Video Movies

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

Prime Video Series

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec. 17

IMDb TV Series

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Season 2



Dec. 18

IMDb TV Movies

When Hope Calls Christmas (2021)

Dec. 19 – Dec. 31

Dec. 19

Prime Video Movies

Joy for Christmas (2021)

Dec. 20

Prime Video Movies

Who You Think I Am (2021)

Dec. 21

Prime Video Movies

Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Dec. 23

Prime Video Movies

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Dec. 31

Prime Video Movies

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

IMDb TV Movies

Escape Plan (2013)