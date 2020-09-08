Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 7)
September is officially here, and Netflix is pulling out all the punches in celebration of the new month. As summer draws to a close and fall draws nearer, the streaming giant is rolling out a long list of new additions to its streaming library, and this week is no different.
Beginning on Monday, Sept. 7, Netflix subscribers will have 22 new titles to choose from when searching for their next binge. Of those new additions, a whopping 17 will be Netflix original series, films, and specials encompassing everything from titles for the youngest subscribers to brand new documentaries and even a new reality series. The new additions are just the latest to be added this month, with dozens more set to come before September ends.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'StarBeam: Season 2'
Making sure that even the youngest of subscribers has something to watch, Netflix is stocking Season 2 of its animated children’s series StarBeam on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The series follows 8-year-old Zoey, who, while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons.prevnext
'Get Organized with The Home Edit'
Celebs and regular people alike are opening up their doors and welcoming The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin into their homes for a complete organization overhaul in Netflix’s newest series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Across eight episodes, the series the Nashville-based entrepreneurs will tackle an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo's unique form-meets-function approach. Celebrity clients include Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta "Retta" Sirleaf, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane & Katelyn Brown. Get Organized with The Home Edit will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Sept. 9.prevnext
'The Social Dilemma'
On Wednesday, Netflix is exploring the consequences of our growing dependence on social media in The Social Dilemna. The documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations as, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization.prevnext
'The Duchess'
Katherine Ryan's debut scripted series, The Duchess, is headed to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 11. The series, in which Ryan also stars, follows a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London and her powerful and problematic choices. She finds herself weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter's dad, begging the question: Can two wrongs make another right?prevnext
'Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2'
Ash and Goh are back and are continuing their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise in Part 2 of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the series follows Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum, who, after achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto, where he befriends fellow trainer Goh. Together, they are hired by Professor Cerise to work for his new research lab.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 9/7/20:
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for "Superman"
Avail. 9/9/20:
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give – NETFLIX FILM
La Línea: Shadow of Narco – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/10/20:
The Babysitter: Killer Queen – NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles – NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/11/20:
Family Business: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United – NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 9/8/20:
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10/20:
The Forgotten