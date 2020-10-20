Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 19)

With October now more than halfway over, Netflix is ramping up the new additions as it enters a brand new week. In fact, subscribers browsing the content catalogue will find a total of 14 new titles to press play on, those new additions ranging from true crime titles to animated children’s series and just about everything in between. This week, Netflix subscribers will find plenty of exciting additions in the streaming library, including new episodes of the streamer's Unsolved Mysteries reboot. After debuting only in June, six new episodes are slated to be made available for viewing, alongside other anticipated titles. Those other titles include the return of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which will see him holding conversations with some big names, as well as the kid-friendly The Magic School Bus Rides Again. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2' After making its debut on the streamer back in June, Unsolved Mysteries is returning with six all-new episodes on Monday, Oct. 19. Featuring one case per episode, with stories rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable, Volume 2 will profile more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences with the assistance of detectives, journalists, and family members. Unsolved Mysteries originally debuted on NBC in 1987 before an eventual move to CBS. The true crime series ended in 2002 before a brief revival from 2008 to 2010. In January of 2019, however, Netflix confirmed that it was bringing the series back to life with executive producer Shawn Levy.

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection' Class is back in action for Ms. Frizzle and the kids when Netflix debuts its newest Netflix Family addition, The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection. The newest addition to the beloved children's franchise will find the class being scattered across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus after lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces. The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection is set to be added to the streaming library on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Magic School Bus Rides Again is Netflix's reboot of the classic '90s series, though it follows Ms. Fizzle's younger sister, Fiona Fizzle, as she takes the wheel on the science-fueled educational lessons.

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3' After being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is finally making its way to Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Season 3, consisting of four episodes, will find Letterman having more one-on-one conversations with some of current events' most newsworthy names. Special guests include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo.

'Barbarians' Netflix is recounting the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., which stopped the spread of the Roman Empire, in its newest historical drama, Barbarians. Created by Arne Nolting, Jan-Martin Scharf ,and Andreas Heckmann, the largely German-language series, which features English subtitles, focuses on the destinies of three young people with interconnected fates. Set to debut on Friday, Oct. 23, Barbarians is directed by Vikings director Steve Saint Ledger along with Barbara Eder and stars David Schütter (Charlie's Angels), Laurence Rupp (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), and Bernhard Schütz (Sense8).

'Move' Netflix is taking a look at the art of movement in its new docuseries Move. Set to debut on Friday, the Netflix original invites viewers to discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/20/20:

Carol Avail. 10/21/20:

Rebecca – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/22/20:

Bending the Arc

Cadaver – NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes Avail. 10/23/20:

Over the Moon – NETFLIX FILM

Perdida – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen's Gambit – NETFLIX ORIGINAL