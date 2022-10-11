Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 10)

October is in full swing, and so is Netflix's list of incoming titles for the month. Heading into the second full week of October — and of spooky season — the streaming giant is set to make a splash, with a total of 24 new titles set to be added, and nearly all of them are Netflix original series and films. October has already proved to be a major one for the streamer, and this week will be no different. After dropping director Mike Flanagan's latest project, The Midnight Club, last week, the streamer is pulling out plenty of punches, especially on the spooky season bingeing front. Join the streamer's lineup of Halloween-perfect titles this week will be the much-awaited Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson-starring movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow. With 23 other titles also arriving this week, the film is far from the only thing to get excited about. Along with new additions like Island of the Sea Wolves and Everything Calls for Salvation, Netflix will also debut the latest addition to its reality TV lineup – Easy-Bake Battle – a new food competition series that will have viewers trying out new tricks in the kitchen. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show' Netflix is serving up more than just screams this October. As the streamer continues to rollout titles from its 2022 Netflix & Chills lineup, it will also be dishing out plenty of laughs with a slate of new comedy special, and subscribers will get treated to one of those titles this week. On Tuesday. Oct. 11, DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show is set to premiere. The new Netflix original comedy special sees stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returning to the stage and "bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals – all with his signature wit."

'Island of the Sea Wolves' Netflix is taking viewers on a trip to Vancouver Island on Tuesday when its new nature documentary Island of the Sea Wolves premieres. Directed by Jeff Turner and Chelsea Turner, with Canadian actor Will Arnett narrating, the documentary showcases the beauty and wild nature of the mystical local, focusing on Vancouver Island's local animals.

'Easy-Bake Battle' A new deliciously fun cooking competition is joining the Netflix library this week. In the streamer's latest series Easy-Bake Battle, skilled home cooks enter the Easy-Bake Kitchen, where their skills will be put to the test over the course of two rounds. Hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, the show will see the imaginative home cooks racing against the clock in both savory and sweet challenges the prompt them to use their most ingenious kitchen hacks to make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food. The winner of each battle will receive $25,000, with the winner moving on for the chance to win up to $100,000!

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' A father and daughter will have to team up to save their town when Netflix's family-friendly horror film The Curse of Bridge Hollow premieres on Friday, Oct. 14. The film follows Marlon Wayans' Howard, a "Halloween-hating dad," and his daughter Sydney, played by Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson. After moving from Brooklyn to a small town, the father-daughter duo must team up to save their town when an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

'Everything Calls for Salvation' A young man will undergo one of the most intense and formative experiences of his life when Netflix's new original series Everything Calls for Salvation premieres. The new show, described by the streamer as "a dramedy on existential discomfort," centers around 21-year-old Daniele, who after a psychotic crisis wakes up in the dormitory of a psychiatric ward. Housed with five other roommates whom he thinks he has nothing in common, and pressured by doctors, Daniele's life is changed forever by what he learns in the week of his involuntary stay. Everything Calls for Salvation premieres on Friday.

What else is being added this week? October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers – NETFLIX FAMILY October 11

The Cage – NETFLIX SERIES

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – NETFLIX COMEDY October 12

Belascoarán, PI – NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

The Nutty Boy – NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory – NETFLIX SERIES October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception – NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist – NETFLIX SERIES

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed – NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – NETFLIX SERIES

The Watcher: Limited Seris – NETFLIX SERIES October 14

Black Butterflies – NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 – NETFLIX SERIES