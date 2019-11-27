Netflix: Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming This Week

Netflix is sending off November with a bang and a healthy dose of the holidays. As we enter into the final week of the month, subscribers logging onto their Netflix accounts will find a total of 15 new titles added to the streaming library throughout the week.

With this week marking less than a month until Santa sets out on his sleigh to place presents beneath the tree, Netflix is ramping up its holiday-themed additions, with this week seeing a total of five holiday titles being added!

‘Mike Birbiglia: The New One’

Proving that November is a good month for laughs, Netflix will be stocking another comedy special in its streaming library on Tuesday, Nov, 26.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One sees comedian and storytelling Mike Birbiglia bringing his award-winning Broadway show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, to a global audience. Filmed at the Cort Theater in Manhattan, the Netflix special sees Birbiglia blending “observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world.”

‘Super Monsters Save Christmas’

The Super Monsters are back for new fun-filled and holiday-themed adventures in Super Monsters Save Christmas.

The children’s animated series and Netflix Family original follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. The holiday special will find the Super Monsters joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa’s missing reindeer, and save the holiday as they celebrate Christmas in Pitchfork Pines.

Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Tuesday, the new season follows on the heels of Super Monsters the series, Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends.

‘Broken’

Netflix is challenging consumerism in its latest investigative documentary series.

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed series Rotten and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Broken “exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world’s most popular merchandise,” including cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture, and plastics.

Set to make its Netflix debut on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Broken will launch just days before Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year.

‘Merry Happy Whatever’

One dad’s family motto, “there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way,” will be put to the test when the Dennis Quaid-starring holiday series Merry Happy Whatever debuts on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 28.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Tucker Cawley, the eight-episode sitcom follows strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia Don Quinn, who must balance the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family and the stress of the holidays. His beliefs are put to the test, however, when his daughter arrives home from college for the holidays with a new boyfriend.

Alongside Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho, and Ashley Tisdale also star. Guest stars include Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter.

‘Sugar Rush Christmas’

Netflix is giving you a fix for your sweet tooth with a holiday-themed special of original baking competition Sugar Rush.

In the vein of other competitions, the relentlessly fast-paced series sees a group of bakers racing against the clock to create treats that are both beautiful in appearance and taste delicious.

Returning with six new Christmas-themed episodes, Sugar Rush Christmas brings back host Hunter March alongside pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo and guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis as bakers compete to walk away with the $10,000 prize.

Sugar Rush Christmas will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 29.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

The titles mentioned above aren’t the only ones being stocked in the Netflix streaming library this week! By week’s end, a total of nine other titles will be available for streaming, giving subscribers plenty of options for post-Thanksgiving binges.

Avail. 11/25/19:

Dirty John: Season 1

Avail. 11/26/19:

True: Winter Wishes – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/27/19:

The Irishman – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/19:

Holiday Rush – NETFLIX FILM

Mytho – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/29/19:

Atlantics – NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

I Lost My Body – NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, it can’t all be good news. As more than a dozen new titles are made available for streaming, Netflix subscribers will sadly be forced to say goodbye to two others, meaning that they should get a final binge in before they disappear for good.

Leaving 11/25/19:

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19:

Coco