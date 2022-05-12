Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 9)

May is proving to be a big month for Netflix, and the streamer is keeping busy this week by adding even more additions from its May 2022 content list. This week, the streamer is stocking the shelves of the streaming library with 15 new titles, and all of them are Netflix original series and films! The new round of additions began rolling out on Monday with the premiere of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War. The streamer is set to keep the excitement coming throughout the rest of the week by adding everything from Workin' Moms Season 6 to its new original series The Lincoln Lawyer. On the reality front, Netflix will not only be dropping new episodes of The Circle Season 4, but also premiering Bling Empire Season 2. The streamer will close out the week and head into the weekend with the debut of its highly-anticipated Rebel Wilson-starring film Senior Year. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Workin' Moms: Season 6' Working moms will continue to juggle their everyday lives and raising kids when Workin' Moms returns to Netflix on Tuesday, May 10 with its sixth season. Directed by Black-ish star Catherine Reitman, the series is based on her own life as a mother and follows four women in a mommies' group as they juggle relationships, babies, horrific co-workers, and postpartum depression, testing the modern ideal that women really can have it all.

'The Circle: Season 4' On Wednesday, May 11, Netflix is taking viewers back to The Circle for another round of social media games. The hit original series, now returning for its fourth season, tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020. Season 4 will follow past season's schedule, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout May.

'Maverix' Following its premiere on ABC Australia in last month, children's series Maverix is rushing onto the Netflix streaming library on Thursday, May 12. The new series follows a group of junior motocross riders who are selected for the first ever MaveriX Academy in Alice Springs, the home of dirt bike racing in Australia. As the six teens go for big air and try to bring out their rivals, vying for the chance to join a professional racing team, they " bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series."

'The Lincoln Lawyer' More than 10 years after the Maathew McConaughey-starring film The Lincoln Lawyer debuted, a new retelling of the story is arriving in the Netflix streaming library on Friday, May 13. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the Netflix original series follows Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book, The Brass Verdict. The series stars Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

'Senior Year' A former high school cheerleader will seek to live out her high school dreams when Netflix's highly-anticipated film Senior Year arrives on Friday. The new film stars Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway. After suffering a head injury in a stunt gone wrong in 2002, Stephanie wakes from her 20-year coma. Now 37 and upset about being unable to finish high school, she decides to re-enroll and attempt to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

