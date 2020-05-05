Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 4)

With April officially in the past and May here to stay, Netflix is kicking off a new week, and the first full week of the new month, with a round of fresh additions to its streaming library. This week, the streamer will be stocking a total of 12 new titles in its content catalogue. Of the new additions, 11 are Netflix original series and films. The high count of originals slated to make their way to the platform this week is line with reports that the streamer will spend $17.3 billion this year in content, which is up from $15.3 billion in 2019, according to Variety. That large sum comes as the streaming wars heat up with the November launch of Disney+ and the upcoming spring launch of Peacock. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill' Netflix will be kicking off the week with plenty of laughs, as Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, drops on Tuesday, May 5. Marking the second stand-up special in a two-part deal that Seinfeld signed with the streamer in 2017, the new comedy special, filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, sees Seinfeld showcasing his “sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.” "Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window?" Seinfeld asks the audience in the trailer. "So we can all see the lifeless collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt, lying helpless? How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?"

'Workin' Moms: Season 4' Netflix is dropping the fourth season of Canadian comedy sitcom Workin' Moms on Wednesday, May 6. Directed by Black-ish star Catherine Reitman, the series is based on her own life as a mother and follows four women in a mommies' group as they juggle relationships, babies, horrific co-workers, and postpartum depression, testing the modern ideal that women really can have it all. Season 4 will find the moms encountering big changes as they stand up for their children, their partners, businesses, and themselves. Produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment, the production company of Reitman and her husband Philip Sternberg, Workin' Moms stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi.

'Scissor Seven: Season 2' Scissor Seven is returning for its sophomore run on Thursday, May 7. The series follows an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who's not quite cut out for the job. The series initially aired on Chinese TV in 2018 under the title Killer Seven. The title, however, was changed to Scissor Seven for global audiences once Netflix acquired global rights that same year.

'Dead to Me: Season 2; Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are returning for a second season of Dead to Me on Friday, May 8. The popular dramedy follows Applegate as Jen, a woman who recently lost her husband as well as her grip on reality. She befriends another member of her grief support group, Judy (Cardellini) and the two change one another's lives — even if it's not for the better. Season 2 picks up directly in the aftermath of Season 1 as Jen and Judy struggle to hide their dark secret. Meanwhile, a surprising new visitor in ton is hot on their heels. Dead to Me is executive produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Christie Smith, who manages creator and showrunner Feldman, also executive produces alongside Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum.

'The Eddy' Director Damien Chazelle's newest project, The Eddy, is almost here. On Friday, the Netflix will release the French musical drama miniseries for streaming. Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, the series follows Elliot Udo, who was once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and is now the co-owner of the struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja. With Chazelle directing, the miniseries stars André Holland as Elliot Udo, Joanna Kulig as Maja, Amandla Stenberg as Julie, Tahar Rahim as Farid, and Leïla Bekhti as Amira, with Melissa George and Alexis Manenti starring as recurring characters Alison Jenkins and Serbian thug.

What else is being added this week? Along with the five titles mentioned above, Netflix will be stocking seven others in the streaming library by week’s end. This means the subscribers will have a total of 12 new additions to choose from for their next binge! Avail. 5/8/20:

18 regali – NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Hollow: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL