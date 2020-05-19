Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 18)

The additions to Netflix's streaming library aren’t slowing down halfway into the month. Beginning on Monday, a number of new titles will be joining the existing content catalogue. This week, the streaming platform will see a total of 13 new additions, including 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions join hundreds of new titles that have been loaded into the streaming library since the start of 2020, many of which have been originals. While the streamer had big ambitions at creating new content in 2019, those ambitions have seemingly skyrocketed for this year, with Variety reporting that Netflix will invest around $17.3 billion in content this year, which is up from around $15.3 billion in 2019. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Big Flower Fight' Netflix is diving into spring and inching closer to summer with the perfect warm-weathered competition series: The Big Flower Fight. Set to debut on the streaming giant on Monday, May 18, the Netflix original series sees 10 teams of florists, sculptors, and garden designers vying for the chance to display their own sculpture at London's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Winning that grand prize won’t be easy, though, and the teams will have to put their talents to the test to create extravagant floral installations all while facing eliminations. The Big Flower Fight is hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYach judges alongside a slate of guest judges.

'Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything' Patton Oswalt is returning to Netflix on Tuesday, May 19 with his latest comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. The hour-long special sees the Grammy winning comedian covering a variety of topics, including attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon to how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors, all while he reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes. The special, first announced in November, marks Oswalt's third for the streamer. His 2016 special, Talking for Clapping, earned him both an Emmy and a Grammy. His second special, Annihilation, debuted on the platform in 2017.

'Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall' If you couldn't score a ticket to Benn Platt's sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sept 29, 2019, don’t fret, because Netflix is bringing the show right to your living room. On Wednesday, May 20, the streamer will drop Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, which which sees the actor and singer performing songs from his debut album Sing to Me Instead and his recent single "RAIN." "Live performance has always been my greatest love, it's where I feel like the truest version of myself," Platt said of the documentary, MEAWW reports. "I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I'm thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I'm so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family."

'Selling Sunset: Season 2' Netflix is taking subscribers back into the juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients of LA's most elite real estate agents in Season 2 of Selling Sunset. The follows elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. In Season 2, "the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever." Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim.

'Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2' The Trailer Park Boys are returning, at least in animated form, in Season 2 of Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. Based on Canadian cult mockumentary Trailer Park Boys, the animated spinoff, which premiered on the streaming platform back in March of 2019, follows a group of residents who live together in a trailer park in Nova Scotia. Season 2 is set to debut on Friday. The original series initially premiered back in 2001, with Season 12 concluding in May of 2018. It inspired three feature films, including the most recent, Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It, which was released back in 2014.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/19/20:

Sweet Magnolias – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo Avail. 5/20/20:

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/22/20:

Control Z – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS – NETFLIX FILM