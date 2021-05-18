Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 17)

After already making dozens of new additions throughout the month of May, Netflix is gearing up to add even more new titles to the streaming library this week. Known for an already expansive catalogue of content, the streamer will be stocking a total of 11 new titles beginning on Monday, with the additions set to lead into even more this weekend. Of the new additions viewers can expect to see in the library this week, six of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials, many of which are highly-anticipated. Among those hot titles is the second season of the streamer's mystery thriller Who Killed Sara?, which became a break-out series follows its addition to the streamer in March. This week will also find Netflix treating subscribers to a new season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, a poignant and humorous film, Zack Snyder's new zombie heist film Army of the Dead. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Sardar Ka Grandson' A grandson will embark on a complicated and comic mission to fulfill his ailing grandmother's final wish in Netflix's upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson. Directed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan, the romantic drama film Arjun, a US-return grandson who embarks on a journey to fulfill his grandmother Sardar's wish to to take her to her ancestral home in Lahore, a journey that turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Seth. It debuts on the streamer on Tuesday, May 18.

'Who Killed Sara?: Season 2' Netflix is still asking "who killed Sara?" After leaving fans on a major cliffhanger in Season 1, the streamer's hit drama Who Killed Sara? is returning for Season 2 on Wednesday, May 19. The series follows Alex Guzman, who was wrongfully convicted and served 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister. After being released, he sets out on a mission of revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him. In Season 2, Alex will have to "face his worst nightmare: his sister Sara's true personality, whom clearly he never knew at all." Who Killed Sara? Stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, and Alejandro Nones.

'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3' The third season of Netflix's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is headed to the streaming library Friday. The Netflix Family title sees a once-in-a-lifetime experience turning into a fight for survival when a group of six teenagers attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar finds themselves forced to band together to survive when dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc across the island. In Season 3, the campers will continue working together as they attempt to escape the island.

'The Neighbor: Season 2' Netflix's humorous superhero comedy The Neighbor returns for Season 2 on Friday. Based on the comic series El Vecino by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, the series follows Javier, a handsome journalist who also has superheroes. With the help of his neighbor Jose Ramon, he begins to master his newfound abilities to fight evil. In Season 2, Javier will face new challenges from an unlikely competitor and even some extraterrestrial visitors.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/19/21:

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime Avail. 5/20/21:

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Avail. 5/21/21:

Army of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM