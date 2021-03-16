Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 15)

We may be entering the middle of March, but Netflix isn’t slowing down with new additions. This week, the streaming giant is stocking a total of 20 titles in the streaming library, including a brand new comedy special, a docuseries on the college admissions scandal, and a few kid-friendly shows. Of the new additions, which will begin hitting the content catalogue Monday, 13 are Netflix originals.

The new offerings join a long list of titles that have already been stocked in the streaming library this month. Subscribers have already been treated to titles like Moxie, Amy Poehler's newest film, as well as the docuseries Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. With this week marking the midpoint of the month, meaning there are still several weeks left, Netflix plans to roll out even more new offerings. You can see the full list of March 2021 titles by clicking here.

If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out.