Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 15)

We may be entering the middle of March, but Netflix isn’t slowing down with new additions. This week, the streaming giant is stocking a total of 20 titles in the streaming library, including a brand new comedy special, a docuseries on the college admissions scandal, and a few kid-friendly shows. Of the new additions, which will begin hitting the content catalogue Monday, 13 are Netflix originals.
The new offerings join a long list of titles that have already been stocked in the streaming library this month. Subscribers have already been treated to titles like Moxie, Amy Poehler's newest film, as well as the docuseries Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. With this week marking the midpoint of the month, meaning there are still several weeks left, Netflix plans to roll out even more new offerings. You can see the full list of March 2021 titles by clicking here.
'RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo'
Netflix is starting the week by serving up some laughs. On Tuesday, March 16, the streamer is dropping its latest comedy special, RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo. Executive produced by Dia Soliman, the special features RebellComedy, a collective of strong and diverse solo artists, taking the stage and tackling a number of topics including everything from mistaken identities to anatomically interesting starfish. The special features sets by Khalid Bounouar, Salim Samatou, Alain Frei, Hany Siam, UsusMango, Benaissa Lamroubal, and Babak Ghassim.
'Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal'
Two years after Operation Varsity Blues broke, Netflix is releasing its docuseries about the college admissions scandal. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is part documentary and part reenactment-style biopic and centers on the man at the center of the case: Rick Singer. Singer pleaded guilty to four charges – racketeering conspiracy, money laundering, tax conspiracy and obstruction of justice – with the documentary set to explore how he persuaded parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, to cheat. It will be available for streaming on Wednesday, March 17.
'Alien TV: Season 2'
Aliens Ixbee, Pixbee, and Squee are back for more reporting in Netflix's family-friendly original animated series Alien TV. Initially debuting on Netflix in 2020, the series follows an alien TV news crew who travels to the edge of their galaxy to report on a new world called Earth. In Season 2, Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee will return to Earth to learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion. Season 2 of the series drops in the streaming library on Friday, March 19.
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 '
Netflix is giving subscribers a taste of life in the fast lane. On Friday, the streamer is debuting the third season of its original series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The gripping, high octane, 10-part series offers an up close look at the fast-paced sport, both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing and immerses viewers inside the cockpits, the paddock, and the lives of the key players in Formula 1. Season 3 will be unlike any other, as it covers the 2020 season, which was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. It follows Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers as they "pursue checkered flags."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/15/21:
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/16/21:
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/17/21:
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/18/21:
B: The Beginning Succession – NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste – NETFLIX FILM
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
Avail. 3/19/21:
Country Comfort – NETFLIX FAMILY
Sky Rojo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 3/16/21:
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving 3/17/21:
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)