Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 14)

March may be halfway over, but Netflix isn’t slowing down with new additions. This week, the streaming giant is set to keep the momentum going with a massive list of 26 new titles headed to the streaming library. After giving itself a day to recover after Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, the new additions will begin to appear in the streaming library on Tuesday, March 15 and will continue rolling out through Friday, leading into a new round of additions coming this weekend.

In addition to four licensed titles – One Piece Film: Strong World, A Walk Among the Tombstones, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup – this week’s additions include 22 new Netflix originals. On Tuesday, the streamer is set to debut its latest original comedy special with Catherine Cohen: The Twist… ? She’s Gorgeous. It will be followed on Wednesday with a new docuseries from Tiger King executive producer Chris Smith, this one taking a look at the wild story about the downfall of celebrity restaurateurs. Netflix will also be debuting its highly-anticipated Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources as well as an all-new Netflix Family title.

‘Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.’

Netflix is kicking off the week with a few laughs. On Tuesday, March 15, the streamer is set to debut its latest original comedy special, Catherine Cohen: The Twist… ? She’s Gorgeous. In the new special, actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen marks her Netflix original comedy special debut with her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life.

‘Team Zenko Go’

Netflix is making sure younger viewers have a few new viewing options this week, too. After stocking several Netflix Family titles at the start of the month, the streamer on Tuesday will debut its latest original, Team Zenko Go. The new animated series follows Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax, a squad of kids who go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret.

‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives’

Nearly two years to the day after Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness took social media by storm, Chris Smith, the executive producer behind the craze is returning to Netflix with his latest project: Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. The new four-part docuseries chronicles the downfall of celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, who was restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine. Melngailis “went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the ‘Vegan Fugitive’” who, along with Shane Fox, stole $2 million from the restaurant and its staff. The two were eventually caught by police after they made a charge under Fox’s real name for a Domino’s pizza. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 16.

‘Human Resources’

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Big Mouth spinoff finally drops in the streaming library on Friday, March 18. Titled Human Resources, the new animated series focuses on the world of the hormone monsters, who are sent to coach adolescents through the tumultuous seas of puberty. The new series boasts an all-star voice cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park.

‘Is It Cake?’

The social media trend of hyper-realistic cakes has arrived at Netflix. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut its new baking competition series Is It Cake? The new show will find skilled cake artists tasked with creating mouthwatering replicas of everyday objects – from handbags to sewing machines – in what the streamer has described as “in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.” The show is hosted by Mikey Day.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/15/22

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME

Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Avail. 3/16/22

Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Avail. 3/17/22

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM

Soil – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/18/22

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall – NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix subscribers will only have to say goodbye to a single title this week, with Howards End slated to leave on Tuesday. The film will join a list of titles that have already left the library this month, with March set to see several more exits.

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black