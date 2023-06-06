Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 5)
If those rising June temperatures are getting to be too hot, Netflix is giving you plenty of excuses to stay inside this week. This week, the streamer is scheduled to stock 16 new titles in its streaming library, including 13 new and returning Netflix original series and films.
After kicking off the week on Monday with the debut of the new Netflix series Barracuda Queens, as well as licensed titles Ben 10: Seasons 1-4 and Living, the streamer will keep the momentum going. Tuesday will see a perfect addition for youngsters when Season 4 of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark drops. This week will also see the premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 4 and the documentaries Arnold and Tour de France: Unchained. On the film side of things, Netflix is set to debut two original movies – The Wonder Weeks and You Do You, both of which arrive on Friday.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Barracuda Queens'
Premiere Date: Monday, June 5
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "It's 1995. The beginning of the electrifying "girl power" era. Lollo, Klara, Frida and Mia are four privileged girls from Djursholm, who call themselves the "Barracuda Queens" from their days partying on Barracuda beach. In a moment of desperation, when hit with a huge party bill, the girls hatch a reckless plan to rob their new neighbor Amina's house. Things don't exactly go as planned, but luckily Amina is more interested in joining the gang than pressing charges. Together, the girls become involved in an escalating campaign of house burglaries targeting their obnoxious rich neighbors. By day they are high-achieving students and daughters but by night, they are ruthless thieves – seeking thrills, liberation, and revenge on men that have done them wrong. And no one will ever suspect them... right?"
'My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 6
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies' Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn – unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!"
'Arnold'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 7
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona."
'Never Have I Ever: Season 4'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 8
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner."
'Tour de France: Unchained'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 8
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "'Tour de France: Unchained' closely follows all the Tour's actors, from riders to team managers, to understand the multiple stakes of a race that has become a true international symbol, broadcasted in 190 territories. The backstages of iconic teams will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line in Paris: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, BORA-hansgrohe, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/5/23
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
Avail. 6/7/23
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/9/23
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Playing Card Killer (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tex Mex Motors – NETFLIX SERIES
This World Can't Tear Me Down – NETFLIX SERIES
The Wonder Weeks (NL) – NETFLIX FILM
You Do You (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Only two titles have left Netflix this month, with Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1 and The DUFF having departed on June 1, and it seems that Netflix is committed to keeping its departing titles slim to start with. This week, only a single title will exit Netflix when Bathtubs Over Broadway leaves on Thursday. However, Netflix's list of June 2023 departing titles still has several titles on it, including a few departures scheduled next week.
June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
The Darkness