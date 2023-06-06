Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 5)

If those rising June temperatures are getting to be too hot, Netflix is giving you plenty of excuses to stay inside this week. This week, the streamer is scheduled to stock 16 new titles in its streaming library, including 13 new and returning Netflix original series and films.

After kicking off the week on Monday with the debut of the new Netflix series Barracuda Queens, as well as licensed titles Ben 10: Seasons 1-4 and Living, the streamer will keep the momentum going. Tuesday will see a perfect addition for youngsters when Season 4 of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark drops. This week will also see the premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 4 and the documentaries Arnold and Tour de France: Unchained. On the film side of things, Netflix is set to debut two original movies – The Wonder Weeks and You Do You, both of which arrive on Friday.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!