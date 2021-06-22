Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 21)

A new week is here, so are the new additions to the Netflix streaming library! As the temperatures begin to heat up, the streamer is giving subscribers plenty of excuses to stay cool inside with the latest round of additions, which officially kicked off on Monday. This week, Netflix is adding 12 new titles, 11 of which are original series, films, and specials. Among the new additions Netflix subscribers can expect to see popping up in the library this week is an all-new documentary celebrating the history of pop music. Titled This Is Pop, the Netflix original lands in the library on Tuesday and features more than just a few A-list interviews. Reality TV lovers can sit down and enjoy a new season of the streamer's hit series Too Hot to Handle. Also this week, Netflix is debuting its already much-talked about series Sex/Life. You can view the full list of June 2021 titles by clicking here. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'This Is Pop' Netflix is celebrating the history and legends of pop music on Tuesday, June 21 with the debut of its newest documentary, This Is Pop. The eight-part docuseries delves into unfamiliar histories as it explores "dimensions of pop music you never knew existed." Each episode of the series is helmed by a different director and focuses on a different era of the genre. It features interviews with some of the biggest names of pop, including ABBA and T-Pain, among several others.

'Too Hot to Handle: Season 2' One of Netflix's biggest reality TV hits is returning this week! Too Hot to Handle, the original series that brings single men and women together with one major catch, is dropping its second season in the streaming library on Wednesday, June 23. Initially premiering on the platform in April 2020, the series brings together ten singles from around the world on a tropical paradise. Hoping to snag the $100,000 grand prize during what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, they have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops.

'The A List: Season 2 ' Netflix is taking subscribers back to Peregrine Island for Season 2 of its chilly mystery, The A List. Originally premiering in August 2019, the series follows Mia, who travels to Peregrine Island for a summer camp. However, her "holiday of a lifetime" turns into a nightmare when the mysterious Amber arrives. The A List stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Rosie Dwyer, Jacob Dudman, Michael Ward, and Cian Berry. Season 2 premieres on Friday, June 25.

'Sex/Life' Netflix is putting a spin on the love triangle with its new series Sex/Life. Set to debut on the streamer on Friday and based on B.B. Easton's memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, the series follows Billie, a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Nostalgic for her free-spirited wild child past, she starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, though thing take a turn after her husband finds her journal. Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/23/21:

Good on Paper – NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/24/21:

Godzilla Singular Point – NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/25/21:

The Ice Road – NETFLIX FILM