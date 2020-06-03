Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 1)

Netflix is welcoming in the month of June by rolling out a fresh slate of content. This week, the streaming giant will be adding 43 new titles to its streaming library, kicking off the start of the new month and the unofficial start of summer in a big way. The new additions include some heavy hitters, including the final bath of episodes for both Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why as well as the addition of a few critically acclaimed films. Over the course of the month, the streamer will be rolling out dozens of other titles as well. Those upcoming additions include the likes of new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Season 2 of Pose, Season 6 of How to Get Away with Murder, and the fourth season of Alexa & Katie. The abundance of new titles does, however, come with an abundance of losses, as the streamer will also be parting ways with dozens of titles that had previously called Netflix home. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Fuller House: The Farewell Season' Netflix is about to get a little fuller with the final batch of episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season. Set to drop on Tuesday, June 2, the final episodes will focus on the triple wedding after D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy became engaged to Steve, Jimmy, and Fernando. A sequel to ABC's Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019.

'True: Rainbow Rescue' On Tuesday, the streamer will be expanding the content catalog for its littlest viewers with the addition of True: Rainbow Rescue, the newest addition to the True and the Rainbow Kingdom saga. The preschool-aged special, which is 22-minutes long, sees True and Bartley traveling to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to rescue Rainbow King's friend, a brave explorer named Dillydally.

'13 Reasons Why: Season 4' Netflix is taking subscribes into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the Friday, June 5 premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

'The Last Days of American Crime' A career criminal will strive to commit the last crime in American history in Netflix’s latest action film, The Last Days of American Crime. Based on the Radical Publishing Graphic Novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, the film follows Graham Bricke, a career criminal who teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash and black market hacker Shelby Dupree to commit a major heist, which will become the final crime in American history as the U.S. government resorts to broadcasting a signal that will make it impossible to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Directed by Olivier Megaton, The Last Days of American Crime stars Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Sean Cameron Michael, and Alonso Grandio. The film will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Queer Eye: Season 5' The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet. A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quckly having become a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/1:

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac Avail. 6/2/2020:

Alone: Season 6

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 Avail. 6/3/2020:

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary Avail. 6/4/2020:

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? Netflix Original Avail. 6/5/2020:

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 103