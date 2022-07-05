Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 4)

July is officially here, and Netflix isn't wasting any time in treating subscribers to new titles from its July 2022 content list. After kicking off the month over the weekend with dozens of new additions, Netflix is back this week with 18 new titles set to debut in the streaming library, including 15 Netflix originals. This week's slate of content includes everything from a new season of Control Z to the premiere of Boo, Bitch, starring To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Control Z': Season 3 Netflix's hit series Control Z is back with a new season on Wednesday, July 6. Created by Carlos Quintanilla and developed by Lemon Studios, the series follows Sofia, a social isolated but observant student who works to track down the person behind the hacker releasing students' intimate secrets to the entire school. In Season 3, Sofia and her friends' attempts to move on in their senior year are thwarted by an unidentified hacker with a familiar account. Control Z stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García, and Yankel Stevan.

'Karma's World': Season 3 Netflix is inviting subscribers back into Karma's musical world for Season 3 of of Karma's World. Created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, the animated children's series centers around 10-year-old Karma Grant, a lyrically gifted middle schooler, as she juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem. In Season 3, Karma will make new friends and stand up for what's right as she "grows as a daughter, sister, artist and more with new rhymes and lots of fun times." Karma's World Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 7.

'Boo, Bitch' Boo, Bitch is headed to Netflix on Friday! The new series stars To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor as Erica Vu, a high school senior who's lived her life safely under the radar. However, things take an epic turn when, over the course of a single night, she seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost. Starring alongside Condor is Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao. Boo, Bitch will be available for streaming beginning Friday, July 8.

'Capitani': Season 2 Detective Luc Capitani is tackling an all new case when Season 2 of Capitani arrives on Netflix on Friday. The gritty foreign crime drama, which marked the first Luxembourgish-language series to stream on Netflix when it made its way to the platform in February 2021, follow Capitani as he investigates the murder of a teenage girl whose body is found near the village of Manscheid in Luxembourg. In Season 2, Capitani, now living in Luxembourg City, finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital's criminal underworld.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/4/22

Leave No Trace

Girl in the Picture – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks – NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/7/22

The Flash: Season 8

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1 Avail. 7/8/22

Dangerous Liaisons – NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room – NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation – NETFLIX FILM

Jewel – NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night – NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls – NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast – NETFLIX FILM