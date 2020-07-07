Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 6)

Netflix's streaming library is constantly being stocked with fresh titles, and this week is no different. As the world enters the first full week of July, the streaming giant is helping subscribers catch a break from the rising temperatures by giving them plenty of excuses to remain inside – 16 excuses to be exact. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, Netflix's content catalogue will grow by a total of 16 new additions. These new titles include a mix of licensed content as well as Netflix original series, films, and specials. They also span a number of genres, meaning that there are plenty of options to pique just about everyone’s interest. The new additions will lead into a handful of other titles set to be added this upcoming weekend. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado' Netflix is following the life of legendary astrologer Walter Mercado in its newest documentary, Mucho Muncho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado. Set to debut on the streamer on Wednesday, July 8, the documentary tells the story of Mercado, the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer who mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity every day for decades before vanishing from the public eye. The documentary is directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch.

'The Protector: Season 4' Netflix is continuing to uncover one young man's ties to a secret ancient order in Season 4 of The Protector. Created by Binnur Karaevli and directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral and Gönenç Uyanık, the series follows young shopkeeper Hakan, who, after discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, finds his world turned upside down after he's tasked with protecting his city of Istanbul Turkey. Set to debut on Thursday, July 9, Season 4 Vizier and the Immortals ruling over modern Istanbul as Hakan travels to the past to stop a war and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' Netflix is inviting subscribers to joing Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Set to debut on Friday, July 9, Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.

'The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space ' Best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, their classmates, and their tyrannical principle best known as Captain Underpants are headed to outer space to complete a mysterious mission in Netflix's The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. The new addition is a spinoff of the streamer's popular children's series The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, which is based on he series of books by Day Pilkey and follows George and Harold, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day. The spinoff will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Hello Ninja: Season 3' Netflix is stocking the third season of its animated Netflix Family series Hello Ninja on Friday. Based on a rhyming picture book by writer N.D. Wilson and illustrator Forrest Dickison, the series follows best friend Wesley and Georgie and their cat sidekick Pretzel. Although normal in appearances, they transform into ninjas and enter a secret magic world where they solve problems and save the day. In Season 3, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley's cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan's hometown of Osaka, Japan.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/6/20:

A Kid from Coney Island Avail. 7/7/20:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Avail. 7/8/20:

The Long Dumb Road

Stateless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 Avail. 7/9/20:

Japan Sinks: 2020 – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/10/20:

The Claudia Kishi Club – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard – NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve – NETFLIX ORIGINAL