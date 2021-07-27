Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 26)

July may be coming to an end, but Netflix still has plenty of new titles coming to its streaming library before the end of the month! After stocking dozens of additions throughout the month, including both original and licensed content, the streaming giant is putting the final touches on its July 2021 content list this week with the addition of 18 new titles. Set to begin appearing in the library on Monday, the new titles include 12 Netflix original series, films, and specials. These additions include a new addition to the streamer's reality TV lineup with the Wednesday premiere of Too Hot To Handle: Brazil. The streamer is also set to explore the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean in a new docuseries. On the licensed content side, the streamer will be dropping titles like the fourth and final season of Syfy's Wynonna Earp, the latest season of The Flash, and The Walking Dead Season 10, which will be arriving to the platform just in time for fans to fit in a binge before the Season 11 premiere on Aug. 22. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mighty Express: Season 4' Netflix is making sure even the youngest subscribers have something to watch! On Tuesday, July 27, the streamer is stocking the fourth season of its animated family series Mighty Express. From the makers of Paw Patrol, the series is set in the fictional town of Tacksville and follows a team of Mighty Express trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks. In Season 4, there will be even more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts. prevnext

'Tattoo Redo' Netflix is expanding its reality TV slate yet again, though this time the streaming giant is taking on the world of tattoos. On Wednesday, July 28, the streamer is debuting Tattoo Redos. Hosted by Jessimae Peluso, the series follows five of the most talented tattoo artists in the business as they take on some of the most embarrassing tattoos and turn them into amazing masterpieces – but there's a major twist! While the clients are eager to see their terrible tattoos gone, the person that brought them in is going to choose the Tattoo Redo. prevnext

'Too Hot to Handle: Brazil' After debuting last week, Netflix's hottest new reality series is returning for more fun! On Wednesday, Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, a spinoff of Too Hot to Handle, drops a new batch of episodes, following a similar release schedule as the mothership series. Similar to the original series, the Brazil spinoff features a group of men and women headed to a tropical paradise for what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, though if they want to snag that prize money, they will must forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil will be available for streaming on Wednesday. prevnext

'The Last Mercenary' Jean-Claude Van Damme returns in his first on-screen leading role since 2019's We Die Young in Friday, July 30's The Last Mercenary. Written and directed by David Charhon, the film stars Van Damme as Richard Brumere, a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary who finds himself forced out of hiding after the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. As a mob operation threatens Archibald’s life, Richard must reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat to save Archibald. Along with Van Damme, The Last Mercenary also stars Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky. prevnext

'Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean' Netflix is exploring the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean in its new docuseries Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean. The three-part series chronicles DeLorean's rise to fame in the automotive industry and his subsequent legal troubles and bankruptcy issues that made him "the poster boy of late '70s corporate greed"” The docuseries features exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/26/21:

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4 Avail. 7/27/21:

All American: Season 3

The Operative Avail. 7/28/21:

Bartkowiak – NETFLIX FILM

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/29/21:

Resort to Love – NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/30/21:

Centaurworld – NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Outer Banks: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext