Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 22)

Netflix's catalog of streamable titles is getting a little longer. After already stocking everything from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, Exploding Kittens and more this month, the streamer is checking 12 more TV series, movies, and originals off its July 2024 content list this week. In addition to All American Season 6, the lone licensed title being added this week, 11 new and returning Netflix originals will hit the platform. The roundup includes returning favorites such as Elite Season 8, Too Hot to Handle Season 6, and The Dragon Prince Season 6, as well as all-new debuts. Premiering on Thursday is The Decameron, a new original series described as a "wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside" that is "very loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection The Decameron." Also debuting is Tokyo Swindlers, Love of my Life, and House of Ga'a, among several others.

'Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 24

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s."

'Resurrected Rides' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers."

'The Decameron' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous. Created by Kathleen Jordan, who was very loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection The Decameron, the eight-episode series is through Jenji Kohan's Tilted Productions. Kohan serves as an executive producer, alongside Jordan, director Michael Uppendahl, and Tilted's Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann."

'Tokyo Swindlers' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Real estate prices in Tokyo have once again begun to skyrocket. Takumi Tsujimoto (Go Ayano) meets Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa), the leader of a notorious group of real estate swindlers. Along with informer Takeshita (Kazuki Kitamura), impostor recruiter Reiko (Eiko Koike), and legal advisor Goto (Pierre Taki), Takumi helps carry out real estate fraud as a negotiator. Their next target is the biggest yet: a 10 billion yen real estate scam. While the swindlers engage in a clever back-and-forth with land owners and major developers who are desperate to repurpose land, the police relentlessly pursue them. Meanwhile, both Takumi's past and Harrison's immoral methods are revealed gradually. The con artists take massive risks to make fraudulent deals as the police chase them. Can they pull off their 10 billion yen scheme?"

'Elite': Season 8 Premiere Date: Friday, July 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The arrival of siblings Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, leaders of Las Encinas alumni association, shake the school foundations. Influential, powerful, corrupt and corrupters, the Krawietz will scatter chaos wherever they go and will destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them. Only Omar will be able to face them and will be willing to do anything to see them fall, because in the end, they represent everything that has always been wrong in Las Encinas."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/23/24

All American: Season 6 Avail. 7/24/24

Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/25/24

Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/26/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)