Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 11)

Additions from Netflix's July 2022 content list are continuing to pop up in the streaming library. Heading into the middle of the month, the streaming giant is set to roll out 21 new titles from the list this week, and all but one of them are Netflix original series, films, specials, and documentaries. The new additions will begin popping up in the library on Monday, with the new additions continuing through Friday. This week, subscribers will get to press play on everything from a new season of Sintonia to Season 2 of Big Timber. This week will also see plenty of all-bew premieres, such as the comedy special Bill Burr: Love at Red Rocks, Love Goals, and Resident Evil. This week will also bring with it the anticipated premiere of Netflix's latest Netflix Family title, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks' Comedian Bill Burr is bringing the laughs on Tuesday, July 12 with the debut of his latest comedy special, Bill Burr: Love at Red Rocks. Marking his fifth Netflix special, the special sees Burr "continuing quest to be a better person" as he shares an "inspirational" talk for women and sounds off on everything from how doing mushrooms has changed him, cancel culture, and getting bad reviews from his wife.

'Sintonia: Season 3' Netflix is taking viewers back to the streets of São Paulo in Season 3 of its Brazilian Netflix original series Sintonia. Written and directed by Guilherme Quintella, Duda Almeida, and Thays Berbe, and originally premiering in 2019, the series explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo's capital through three characters' perspectives – Doni, Nando, and Rita, all of whom grew up together in the same favela and who rely and support one another as they attempt to achieve their dreams. In Season 3, Doni struggles with the price of fame as Rita contemplates a new career path and Nando reflects on his chosen path. Sintonia Season 3 drops on Wednesday, July 13.

'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' Beloved kung fu panda Po is back at with a new adventure in Netflix's new Netflix Family title Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. From DreamWorks Animation, the animated series follows Po as he embarks quest for redemption and justice after he is wrongfully accused of misusing a magical weapon while in the midst of a well-deserved eating tour of China. He is joined on his adventure by Wandering Blade, "a tough English bear knight." Set to debut on Thursday, July 14, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight stars Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

'Love Goals (Jaadugar)' A new sports comedy romcom is hitting Netflix on Friday, July 15. Love Goals, also titled Jaadugar, follow Meenu, a small-town magician determined to get the girl of his dreams. The only problem? To catch her eye and eventually marry her, he must lead his local football team to the finals, a task that will be anything but easy given that Meenu is not at all athletic. The Netflix original film is directed by Sameer Saxena and stars Jitendra Kumar.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/11/22

For Jojo – NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/12/22

How to Change Your Mind – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter's Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/13/22

Big Timber: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell – NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/13/22

Under the Amalfi Sun – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/14/22

Resident Evil – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/15/22

Alba – NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen – NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar – NETFLIX SERIES

Mom, Don't Do That! – NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion – NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires – NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted