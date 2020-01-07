Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off a new week with a slate of new content. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant began rolling out the first of a total of 10 new additions to its streaming library, with the fresh content ranging from a sports documentary, some kid-friendly series, and the return of a beloved baking competition.

Thankfully, the handful of new additions are not coming at a cost. After the bloodbath of removals that occurred last week as the world closed out 2019 and entered 2020, the streaming again will not be removing any titles from its catalogue of content this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Cheer’

Netflix is cheering its way into the new year with Cheer, a spinoff of its critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U.

Set to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the series will take viewers to Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas where they will meet competitive cheerleaders at the school, a small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. Over the course of the six-episode season, viewers will watch as the Navarro College cheerleaders “face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs” as they prepare for the final competition at the National Championship.

‘Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4’

Netflix is taking viewers back to Harvey Street in the fourth season of Harvey Girls Forever!

Based on comic book characters from Harvey Comics, the Netflix original series, which debuted on the streamer in June of 2018, best friends and Harvey Street Guardians Audrey, Dot and Lotta, who, along with plenty of neighborhood adventures like games of dodgeball, help keep Harvey Street Great.

Season 4, slated to drop on Friday, Jan. 10, will see the three friends interacting with a robot band, going on a pirate adventure, and having a run-in with a friendly ghost.

‘The Inbestigators: Season 2’

Maudie, Ezra, Ava, and Kyle are back to work tackling their neighborhood’s biggest mysteries in the sophomore run of The InBESTigators.

Originally premiering on the streamer in August, the Australian children’s comedy series follows Maudie, an inspiring private investigator who gathers a group of other kids, including Ezra, Ava, and Kyle, to create a detective agency. Operating out of the granny flat in Ezra’s backyard, they set about solving the most pressing mysteries and vlog about it along the way.

Season 2 will see the school-age sleuths cracking more cases as they ask all the important questions – Who? When? Where?

The InBESTigators Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2’

Netflix will be making mouths water and giving subscribers a sweet tooth with the Season 2 premiere of Zumbo’s Just Desserts on Friday.

Hosted by Australian pastry chef Adriano Zumbo and British cook Rachel Khoo, the cooking competition tests amateur chefs with complex challenges tackling everything from cakes, confections, and other fantastic sweets.

The unlucky bottom two will have to battle it out in the dreaded “Zumbo Challenge” where they must recreate some of the famed chef’s most jaw-dropping creations.

What else is being added?

Along with the titles above, an additional six titles, five of which are Netflix originals, will land in the streaming library throughout the week.

Avail. 1/10/20:

AJ and the Queen – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medical Police – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven – NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Must-Watch Recent Additions: ‘Anne with an E: The Final Season’

Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables came to life for the finale time on Netflix with the final season premiere of Anne with an E on Jan. 3.

An adaptation of Montgomery’s novel, Canadian drama TV series follows “plucky orphan” Anne, who finds a home with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on their ancestral farm of Green Gables, on the outskirts of the town of Avonlea, on Prince Edward Island.

Season 3, the final season of the series following the streamer’s decision not to renew it, sees Anne celebrate a milestone birthday that will spark a search for her origin story and sets a course for her future.

Must-Watch Recent Additions: ‘The Circle’

Netflix’s latest venture into the world of reality TV came at the start of the new year with the debut of The Circle, a social experiment based on a U.K. series of the same name.

With a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs, contestants compete in the ultimate popularity content, but there is a major twist: the group of contestants can only communicate with one another via social media through a digital platform dubbed “The Circle” and are unable to meet face-to-face. Contestants, all of whom are living in a single building in isolation, must decide whether to be their authentic selves or a better version of themselves.