Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 31)

This week, Netflix is saying goodbye to January and hello to February with a little refreshing of its streaming library. After kicking off 2022 with hundreds of new titles, the streamer is set to kick off the new month this week with the first titles from its February 2022 content list, meaning Netflix subscribers are set to get treated to a total of 42 new additions.

The round of new additions includes a healthy helping of licensed titles, with everything from The Hangover to The Bourne Ultimatum and even Despicable Me arriving in the ever-growing content catalogue. This week will also be marked by several Netflix exclusives, with the streamer set to roll out 12 new Netflix originals ranging from dramas to docuseries. The new titles include the debut of Netflix’s highly-anticipated Will Arnett-starring murder-mystery comedy Murderville as well as Season 2 of the hit drama Sweet Magnolias.

‘Raising Dion: Season 2’

Netflix’s superhero drama Raising Dion returns this week! Based on the 2015 comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, the series follows Nicole, a single mother attempting to raise her son Dion following the death of her husband, Mark. Her job is complicated, however, when Dion begins to manifest superhero-like abilities. With the help of her late husband’s best friend Pat, Nicole must attempt to keep her son’s gifts a secret and protect him from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities. In Season 2, set to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Nicole will continue to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers, all while Dion grows stronger and danger grows closer than they think. The series stars Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Michael B. Jordan, and Jason Ritter.

‘MeatEater Season 10 Part 2’

Steven Rinella is back on the hunt! On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Netflix is set to drop the second part of MeatEater Season 10, its outdoors hunting television series starring Rinella, an author, cook, and conservationist. Initially airing on the Sportsman Channel before making the move to Netflix, the series follows Rinella as he scrounges in some of the world’s wildest terrains on the hunt for wild animals from ducks to deer. In the new batch of episodes, Rinella travels to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.

‘Murderville’

Netflix is offering a dose of humor to the crime genre with the Thursday, Feb. 3 premiere of its highly-anticipated murder-mystery comedy Murderville. Based on the award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville, the six-episode procedural comedy stars Will Arnett as Senior Detective Terry Seattle of the Homicide Division. Throughout the six-episode series, Detective Seattle meets a new partner every day, played by a celebrity guest. But to keep things fun and surprising, none of the show’s visitors are given a script nor know what is about to happen to them. Together, Detective Seattle and his guest partner must solve the murder and improvise their way through the case. The roster of celebrity guests includes Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

‘Looop Lapeta’

Netflix’s official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run is headed to the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 4. The Indian Hindi-language film Loop Lapeta centers on Savi, who finds herself in a race against time after her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, though she must first break out of a curious cycle of dead ends. Directed by Aakash Bhati, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

‘Sweet Magnolias: Season 2’

Netflix’s hit series Sweet Magnolias returns with a new batch of episodes this weekend! The fan-favorite series follows lifelong best friends Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity. In Season 2, the best friends must work through “new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.” Based on Sherryl Woods’s novels of the same name, Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix on Friday.

What else is being added this week?

My Best Friend Anne Frank – NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Dark Desire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Tinder Swindler – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Finding Ola – NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Through My Window – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Unfortunately for subscribers, this week will be pretty heavy in regards to losses for the Netflix library. As the streamer welcomes in the wave of new additions, it will be saying goodbye to 11 other titles.

