Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 18)

Netflix subscribers searching the streaming library for a new title to watch will be treated to a long list of new additions. This week, the already impressive content catalog will be expanding by a total of 12 new additions, including everything from new seasons of Hello Ninja and Call My Agent! to the debut of new Netflix original films like The White Tiger. Of course, being able to stream these new additions requires a subscription. The streaming giant’s three-tiered subscription service allows viewers to choose from the standard plan, costing $8.99 per month, the standard plan, costing $13.99 per month, and the premium plan, costing $17.99 per month. Along with being able to press play on all of the below-listed titles, subscribers will also get to enjoy the long list of titles set to be added later in January as well as the dozens of additions set to debut throughout February, with Netflix having dropped that list of titles Tuesday. You can view that full February 2021 list, including what's set to leave next month, by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Hello Ninja: Season 4' Netflix is kicking off the new week by giving some of its youngest viewers something to be excited about. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the streaming giant is stocking the fourth season of its animated Netflix Family series Hello Ninja. Based on a rhyming picture book by writer N.D. Wilson and illustrator Forrest Dickison, the series follows best friend Wesley and Georgie and their cat sidekick Pretzel. Although normal in appearances, they transform into ninjas and enter a secret magic world where they solve problems and save the day. prevnext

'Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)' In this Mexican comedy series, two women decide to create a single, and very peculiar family, after realizing their babies were exchanged at birth. Daughter From Another Mother, or Madre solo hay dos, is Netflix’s latest original series and stars Ludwika Paleta, Paulina Goto, and Martin Altomaro. It will be available for streaming beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20. prevnext

'Call My Agent!: Season 4' The latest installment of French comedy and Netflix original series Call My Agent! is slated to make its debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, Jan. 21. The series follows Andrea, Mathias, Gabriel, and Arlette, agents in the talent agency ASK, as they skillfully combine art and business, though sometimes their private and professional lives come into conflict. Season 4 fill find Matthias pursuing a new passion as Andréa and the team go to war with a rival agency. The season will feature Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sigourney Weaver, Jean Reno and more. prevnext

'Blown Away: Season 2' Master artists will compete for the grand prize when Season 2 of Netflix’s original competition series Blown Away drops on Friday, Jan. 22. The series follows 10 master artists vying for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion by turning up the heat in glassblowing sculptures. Their works are judged by a panel of expert judges. It originally debuted in July 2019 and marked the first-ever competition series featuring the art of glassblowing. prevnext

'The White Tiger' Netflix's upcoming Ramin Bahrani-directed drama film, The White Tiger, drops Friday. Adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Balram Halwai, a poor man from an equally poor village and his rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. His cunning and ambition land him a job as a driver. Although he attempts to make himself indispensable, after a night of betrayal, he rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/18/20:

Homefront (2013) Avail. 1/20/20:

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/22/20:

Busted!: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) – NETFLIX FILM prevnext